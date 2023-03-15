Open in App
Robinhood COO Howard to retire at year-end

March 15 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) said on Wednesday its Chief Operating Officer Gretchen Howard will retire at the end of 2023.

Beginning April 3, Howard will take on the role of special adviser, Robinhood said.

Before her stint at Robinhood, Howard was a partner with CapitalG, Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) venture capital arm. Prior to that, she was also a vice president at Fidelity Investments.

