Seattle gets ready for 2023 MLB All-Star Week

Highlights the history and legacy of baseball programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU), while also providing 50 HBCU Division-I baseball players with the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage
Friday, July 7 at T-Mobile Park
MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Will feature some of the biggest names in Hollywood as well as the most notable rising celebrity stars
July 8 at T-Mobile Park
SiriusXM All-Star Future Games
Top MLB prospects and the best young stars on their way to the big leagues
July 8 at T-Mobile Park
MLB Draft
20 rounds across the three days, including the first two rounds, compensatory round(s) and competitive balance rounds on the opening night
July 9 to 11
Gatorade All-Star Workout Day
Batting practice for the AL and NL All-Stars leading into the T-Mobile Home Run Derby
July 10 at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Run Derby
July 10 at T-Mobile Park
All-Star Game presented by Mastercard
July 11 at T-Mobile Park
“This is an awesome opportunity for our city to show off Seattle’s capabilities, beauty, and energy,” said Kelly Saling, Senior Vice President, and Chief Sales Officer for Visit Seattle. “Seattleites can take pride in knowing the impact of hosting the All-Star festivities will expand well beyond the week – with lasting benefits expected for our local economy and the hospitality industry.”
