Seattle gets ready for 2023 MLB All-Star Week

Seattle is preparing for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Week coming up in July presented by Mastercard, Visit Seattle announced in a news release on Wednesday.

This marks the third time in franchise history the Mariners will host the Midsummer Classic, said the Seattle Mariners.

The events will take place from Friday, July 7 to Tuesday, July 11.

All-Star Week is expected to bring sold-out-crowds and over 100,000 fans to the area, said the release.

Events include:

Capital One PLAY BALL PARK

Grand festival at Lumen Field

Open Saturday, July 8 to Tuesday, July 11

Autograph sessions

Win prizes

Play baseball and softball from morning until night

Scavenger hunts

Demos, drills, and games with current players, Hall of Famers, Futures Game stars, former All-Stars, coaches, and Olympians each day

For a full list click here

HBCU Swingman Classic

Highlights the history and legacy of baseball programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU), while also providing 50 HBCU Division-I baseball players with the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage

Friday, July 7 at T-Mobile Park

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Will feature some of the biggest names in Hollywood as well as the most notable rising celebrity stars

July 8 at T-Mobile Park

SiriusXM All-Star Future Games

Top MLB prospects and the best young stars on their way to the big leagues

July 8 at T-Mobile Park

MLB Draft

20 rounds across the three days, including the first two rounds, compensatory round(s) and competitive balance rounds on the opening night

July 9 to 11

Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

Batting practice for the AL and NL All-Stars leading into the T-Mobile Home Run Derby

July 10 at T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Run Derby

July 10 at T-Mobile Park

All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

July 11 at T-Mobile Park

“This is an awesome opportunity for our city to show off Seattle’s capabilities, beauty, and energy,” said Kelly Saling, Senior Vice President, and Chief Sales Officer for Visit Seattle. “Seattleites can take pride in knowing the impact of hosting the All-Star festivities will expand well beyond the week – with lasting benefits expected for our local economy and the hospitality industry.”



















