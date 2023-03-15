Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

WWE Monday Night RAW heading to Jacksonville in May

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIH8W_0lK9hFKK00

WWE’s flagship show inside the square circle is heading to Jacksonville. Monday Night RAW will be visiting the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 8 at 7:30 p.m.!

Cody Rhodes, RAW Women’s champion Bianca Belair, United States champion Austin Theory, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley and Bayley are just some of the talent that will be looking to beat their opponents with the three-count pinfall.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at Ticketmaster and the venue box office.

