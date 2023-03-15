WWE Monday Night RAW heading to Jacksonville in May

WWE’s flagship show inside the square circle is heading to Jacksonville. Monday Night RAW will be visiting the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 8 at 7:30 p.m.!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Cody Rhodes, RAW Women’s champion Bianca Belair, United States champion Austin Theory, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley and Bayley are just some of the talent that will be looking to beat their opponents with the three-count pinfall.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at Ticketmaster and the venue box office.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.