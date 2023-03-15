Cowboys make huge Ezekiel Elliott decision; NFL fans react

Ezekiel Elliott, once the face of the Dallas Cowboys, is being released by the team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news, saying Elliott has been informed, and the release will officially be designated after June 1 “to create cap space.”

The 27-year-old Elliott, the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys in 2016, burst on the NFL scene, leading the league in rushing for two of his first three seasons. He punctuated his big gains by bouncing up and flashing his trademark “Feed me” gesture.

Elliott translated his early success into a massive, six-year, $90 million contract ($50 million guaranteed) before the 2019 season, during which he rushed for more than 1,300 yards. But the carries and mileage took a toll, and Elliott had clearly lost a step the past couple of seasons, as backup Tony Pollard became the de facto lead back for the Cowboys.

Elliott finishes his Dallas career with 10,598 yards from scrimmage and 80 touchdowns. Unfortunately, the final memory of Zeke in a Cowboys uniform is not pleasant. Elliott got bulldozed while blocking on an ill-conceived trick play at the end of the postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

This leads to the obvious question: Can Elliott catch on somewhere else and continue his career? That’s a question for another day, however. Wednesday was a time for Cowboys and NFL fans to remember Elliott’s great legacy in Dallas.



