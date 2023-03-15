Open in App
The Comeback

Jakobi Meyers reacts to JuJu Smith-Schuster replacing him

By Michael Dixon,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOfwc_0lK9hCg900

Jakobi Meyers, who led the New England Patriots in receiving yards during the 2022 season, has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. And on Wednesday, he offered blunt, humorous commentary when he found out who will be replacing him.

The Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster on Wednesday.

And in response to seeing the Patriots sign Smith-Schuster, Meyers tweeted out a simple message — “Cold world lol.”

Matthew Judon and Adrian Phillips, two of Meyers’ now former teammates in New England, were among those to comment.


Others did, as well.

The comparison here is pretty clear. The Raiders signed Meyers for three years, $33 million — the same deal that New England signed Smith-Schuster to. There’s almost always more than meets the eye with NFL contracts, especially multi-year ones. Still, the message is pretty clear. The Patriots were willing to spend that money — just not on Meyers.

