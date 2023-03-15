Open in App
Entertainment Tonight

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 4 Trailer Teases Love Triangle Between Daisy, Colin and Gary: Watch

By Philiana Ng‍,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDkR9_0lK9hAuh00

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 4 Trailer Teases Love Triangle Between Daisy, Colin and Gary: Watch

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has a premiere date!

The Bravo reality series returns for season 4 on Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, releasinga spicy three-minute trailer complete with tears, hookups and unfortunate mishaps -- including a dangerous near collision -- aboard the Parsifal III.

Captain Glenn Shephard, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King and Chief Engineer Colin McRae all return to the series, which will introduce new crew members chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

In the trailer, Daisy finds herself getting hot and heavy with newly single Colin, who gets ready for a new season on the Parsifal III without a girlfriend in tow. "Who do you have your eye on, Colin? You're a single man," Colin's pal, Gary, asks, not knowing the drama that's about toensue. (Viewers will recall that Daisy and Gary had their own make-out session in season 3.) Cut to Daisy and Colinkissing by the staircase and also in one of the bunks.

Later on, Gary confronts Daisy about her extracurricular activities, telling her he believes she's "spitefully hooking up" with Colin "to get back at me." That's quite a statement, Gary. Watch the season 4 trailer below.

According to Bravo, season 4 finds CaptainGlenn, Daisy, Gary and Colin resuming their responsibilities on the yacht as they set sail in Sardinia, Italy. CaptainGlennrealizes that his laidback leadership style has allowed his crew to become too comfortable and starts taking charge of quality control in the interior department, much to Daisy's dismay. In the galley, chef Ileisha’s cooking impresses the guests, but her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct. On deck, strong personalities collide and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase.

Two overlapping love triangles further complicate the dynamics onboard, and a shocking hookup puts Colin, Daisy and Gary’s friendship in jeopardy.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Below Deck Sailing': Ashley Sabotages Gary's Flirt Sesh With Scarlett

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Sneak Peek: Gabriela Confronts Ashley

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy on Kissing Gary & More From Season 3

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Sounds Off on Drama With Natasha and Gary, Plus Dani’s Pregnancy!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alexander Skarsgard Confirms Birth of First Baby, Says 'Succession' Fans Will Be 'Shocked' by End (Exclusive)
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Make Public Appearance Together As They Run NYC Half Marathon
New York City, NY1 day ago
Jimmy Fallon Surprises St. Patrick's Day Crowd at New York Bar With Shots and a Performance: Watch
Fairport, NY23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy