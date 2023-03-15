Open in App
Boardman, OH
WKBN

Local nonprofit gears up for upcoming events

By Samantha Bender,

5 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News has covered Diva Donations as the business moved out of its old location into a new one this fall, and now that it’s settled in , it’s gearing up for an exciting next few months.

The local nonprofit organization gives youth dresses for dances and special occasions.

Local business prepares for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

It’s holding its first annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt fundraiser next month. It’ll be held April 1 at Magic Tree in Boardman from 1-3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 if purchased ahead of time on Diva Donation’s website and $25 at the door.
Its volunteers tell First News it’s excited to continue helping young girls in the community.

“It’s not just about a dance, and that’s what we like to try to get out to the community. It’s not about a girl just going to a dance,” said Allison Saxon, Diva Donations vice president. “Many of these girls have never dressed up. Many of them have never seen themselves that way, and it’s about empowering them as future businesswomen, future mothers.”

Diva Donations tells First News it had a successful homecoming season and is now ramping up for prom. It expects to help out 80-150 girls by the end of prom season.

