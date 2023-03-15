WATCH: Ryan Reynolds announces T-Mobile will acquire Mint Mobile

M ovie star Ryan Reynolds announced on Wednesday that T-Mobile is acquiring Mint Mobile, the cellphone service company of which he is part owner.

T-Mobile revealed that it entered a "definitive agreement" to acquire the Ka’ena Corporation. This means it will also acquire its brands and subsidiaries, including Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and wireless wholesaler Plum.

Reynolds said in a press release from T-Mobile, “Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless, and today’s news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers."



"We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds, as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly above-average mahjong skills," he joked.

The founders of Mint Mobile, David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim, will also move to T-Mobile and continue managing the brands. Reynolds will further continue his creative role, per the release.

According to the company, "T-Mobile will pay up to a maximum of $1.35 billion in a combination of 39% cash and 61% stock to acquire Ka’ena."

“Mint has built an incredibly successful digital direct-to-consumer business that continues to deliver for customers on the Un-carrier’s leading 5G network, and now we are excited to use our scale and owners' economics to help supercharge it — and Ultra Mobile — into the future," said CEO of T-Mobile Mike Sievert. "Over the long-term, we’ll also benefit from applying the marketing formula Mint has become famous for across more parts of T-Mobile. We think customers are really going to win with a more competitive and expansive Mint and Ultra."

In an additional tweet, Reynolds wrote "Mint wasn't an obvious next step after @AviationGin . Low-cost wireless isn't glamorous. Yet, in the 3+ years, @MintMobile grew exponentially and @MaximumEffort has grown to over 40 people from 3. So proud of the team and so lucky to have my partners @grd212 & @JamesWT."