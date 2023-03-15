6 ideal Jerry Jeudy trade scenarios from the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are listening to offers for young wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. This comes after Denver fielded calls ahead of the in-season NFL trade deadline .

According to Sportsnaut NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Cleveland Browns are among the teams most interested in the 23-year-old Jeudy.

Meanwhile, Allbright also reports that the Dallas Cowboys were the most interested in landing the former first-round pick out of Alabama last season. Denver’s asking price at the time was a second-and-fourth round pick. No team was willing to offer that up.

However, a strong 2022 season from Jeudy makes him a valuable option for several receiver-needy teams. Here’s a look at six ideal landing spots for Jerry Jeudy, including the aforementioned Browns and Cowboys.

Cleveland Browns

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As reported above, the Browns are among the top suitors for Jerry Jeudy. It makes sense in that Cleveland is in win-now mode with Deshaun Watson leading the charge. The idea would be to team Jeudy up with No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper to form an elite pairing for the embattled Watson.

At issue here is the fact that Cleveland’s first-round pick is in the hands for the Houston Texans stemming from the trade for the aforementioned Watson last offseason. Perhaps, the Browns can offer up their second-round selection (43rd overall) and fourth-round pick (130th overall) to entice Denver.

Baltimore Ravens

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

To say that the Ravens are void of wide receiver talent would be an understatement. Veteran Demarcus Robinson led all player at that position last season with 48 catches. Devin Duvernay was second with just 37. Obviously, Jeudy would be a major upgrade.

Jerry Jeudy stats (2022): 67 receptions, 972 yards, 6 TD, 67% catch rate

Jeudy would make for an absolutely great fit next to former first-round pick Rashod Bateman, the latter of whom missed a good chunk of his sophomore season with a foot injury. Additionally, the Ravens have to appease disgruntled franchise tagged quarterback Lamar Jackson . It’s that simple.

Green Bay Packers

With young quarterback Jordan Love slated to take over for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, finding another young weapon should be in the cards. Christian Watson played well as a rookie last season. Romeo Doubs boasts upside. But with the departure of Allen Lazard in free agency , there’s certainly a need here.

Green Bay can entice Denver with its second-round pick (45th overall), third-round selection in 2024 and center Josh Myers. The Broncos have been looking to build up their offensive line this offseason. Adding Myers to go with recent additions Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers would be just tremendous for quarterback Russell Wilson .

Chicago Bears

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Having already acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver D.J. Moore in the blockbuster NFL Draft trade with the Carolina Panthers, we fully expect Chicago to double down at this position for talented young quarterback Justin Fields.

That’s where Jeudy would come into play with the surplus of picks Chicago boasts over the next two drafts. In this scenario, general manager Ryan Poles sends one of the Bears’ second-round picks (53rd overall), a third rounder (64th overall) and the second-round selection Chicago acquired from Carolina in 2025 for Jeudy.

Jerry Jeudy contract: $4.8 million cap hit in 2023, $12.99 million option for 2024

In this scenario, Chicago picks up the 2024 option on Jeudy while looking to work out a long-term extension with the stud young receiver.

New York Giants

At this point, it’s safe to assume that New York will go wide receiver with the 25th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft . Even if the team does go that route, acquiring a proven talent and long-term option just makes too much sense for general manager Joe Schoen. Simply put, the Giants are lacking big time at wide receiver.

After acquiring Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders, doubling down at the skill positions for recently extended quarterback Daniel Jones should be in the cards here. In this scenario, New York offers up its second-round pick (58th overall), third rounder (90th overall) and a future third-round selection to get it done.

Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

We know that Dallas has been in the market for a wide receiver. The team is being linked to DeAndre Hopkins on a near never-ending loop. It makes sense in that there’s a need behind CeeDee Lamb for Dak Prescott and Co.

Instead of going with a veteran, Dallas exhausts the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a 23-year-old receiver who has yet to hit his prime. It would be somewhat similar to when Dallas traded for Amari Cooper during the 2018 season. Acquiring a long-term wide receiver who has proven himself rather than drafting one makes sense for the Super Bowl contenders.

