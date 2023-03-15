Open in App
Augusta, GA
Ribeye highlights Scottie Scheffler’s Masters champions dinner

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTlY7_0lK9dZsS00

Texas ribeye steak. Blackened Redfish. Cheeseburger sliders — “Scottie-style.”

Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is serving up a feast for golfing royalty on April 4, the night of the Masters champions dinner at the Masters Club in Augusta, Ga.

Firecracker shrimp and tortilla soup are also on the menu, joining the sliders as appetizers.

The champs get their choice of entree — ribeye or blackened redfish — to go with sides of macaroni and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried brussels sprouts and seasoned fries.

Warm chocolate-chip skillet cookies and ice cream finish off the dinner.

Scheffler, 26, is No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings following Sunday’s win at The Players Championship.

–Field Level Media

