Authorities investigating deaths in Outagamie County

During a welfare check, two people were found dead in the Town of Liberty, north of Hortonville, in Outagamie County.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office reported officers were dispatched to a residence on County Highway S in the town of Liberty at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday after a report was received that one of the residents had not gone to a scheduled appointment.

When deputies arrived, they found 71-year-old Beverly Meyer and 75-year-old Albert Meyer deceased inside.

Investigations concluded that Albert killed his wife and then took his own life during a domestic abuse-related incident.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department said in a statement related to the incident "If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, please contact your local law enforcement or domestic abuse shelter."