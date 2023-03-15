Senate GOP communicating with Mitch McConnell post fall and concussion as physical rehab continues

WASHINGTON—The No. 2 Senate Republican has kept in touch by text with GOP Leader Mitch McConnell since a recent fall and concussion but has not yet talked directly to the Kentucky legislator, he told reporters Wednesday.

"I have not spoken with him," Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the GOP whip said. "I have communicated with him, but I look forward to making that happen."

Previously: Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion after fall, spokesman says

What is a concussion?: What to know about Mitch McConnell's brain injury

"I would like to add to what Sen. Thune said about all of our thoughts and how much we miss our leader, Sen. McConnell," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, of West Virginia, added during Wednesday's press conference.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), left, talks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol on February 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), right, listens. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

McConnell rehab up to 2 weeks: source

McConnell was released from the hospital Monday after a fall last week that resulted in a concussion and a fractured rib.

The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican's recovery will continue at an inpatient rehabilitation facility, according to his office.

More: Executives at failed banks SVB, Signature gave to Democrats and Republicans

That process could take up to two weeks, a source familiar with the Republican's medical status told USA TODAY.

"It is very common to undergo physical therapy to regain strength after a hospital stay," the source, who is not authorized to speak publicly about McConnell's health, told USA TODAY.

"Therapy like this ranges anywhere from a week to two weeks."

What happened to Mitch McConnell?

McConnell was attending a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C. and hit his head after tripping. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

This isn't the GOP leader's first accident. He previously fractured his shoulder in 2019 after falling on an outdoor patio at his home in Kentucky. At that time McConnell continued to work from home.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves his office and walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on March 6, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer, Getty Images

More: 'That’s not a Republican plan.' McConnell distances GOP from Scott on Social Security, Medicare sunset plan

The most recent incident occurs at a time when the Senate's age and overall health has come into focus.

What's happening in the Senate?

McConnell is currently one of three senators out for medical reasons.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is being treated for depression at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 14, 2023. Fetterman is in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression. J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Fellow Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is also recovering after being hospitalized for shingles.

Absences in the 51-49 Senate, which has a Democratic majority, can impact the timing and outcome of votes in the chamber.

Reporter Candy Woodall contributed to the story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate GOP communicating with Mitch McConnell post fall and concussion as physical rehab continues