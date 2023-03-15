Open in App
South Carolina State
WBOY 12 News

Company pledges $1M if men and women teams win NCAA Championships

By Sam Gorski,

5 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sports equipment retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors is pledging $1 million in scholarship money to any Division I school that wins both the men’s and women’s NCAA Basketball National Championships.

The Texas-based company said in a release on Tuesday that the money will be donated to the university’s general scholarship fund, but only if both teams win. The women’s NCAA Championships will be held at 3 p.m. ET on April 2, and the men’s championships will be held at 9 p.m. ET on April 3.

West Virginia has successful history versus Maryland

“We hope this fun incentive encourages fans to rally around their favorite school to boost their general scholarship fund and help future generations gain access to a great education,” said Steve Lawrence, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

This year will be the first time both the men’s and women’s championships will be held in Texas, and WVU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are both competing in their respective championships for this year’s tournament.

As of March 15, 2023, Fanduel lists the frontrunner for the Men’s NCAA Tournament as Houston while the current frontrunner for the Women’s NCAA Tournament is South Carolina.

