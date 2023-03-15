Paramount Pictures Makes First-Look Deal With ‘Smile’ Filmmaker Parker Finn

Paramount Pictures has hammered a multi-year, first-look deal with Parker Finn to write, produce and direct features.

Paramount took Finn’s Smile, which was destined for its streaming platform Paramount+, and turned it into a theatrical success, making it the No. 1 original horror movie of 2022 worldwide with over $216 million in box office. Among other distinctions, Smile was also the first original horror title to repeat at No. 1 at domestic box office since 2016.

Said Paramount Pictures president & CEO Brian Robbins, “ Smile’s breakthrough success is a testament to Parker’s unique and fresh filmmaking, and we are thrilled that he will make Paramount his home.”

Added Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group co-presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek, “Parker knows how to keep people on the edge of their seat and we’re happy that we get to keep scaring audiences together.”

“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. Brian Robbins, Michael Ireland, Daria Cercek and everyone at Paramount have been truly fantastic partners, and I am grateful for their support and belief in the theatrical experience. I look forward to continuing our collaboration on genre stories that take bold chances and subvert expectations,” said Finn.

Finn wrote and directed Smile , the feature film adaptation of his short Laura Hasn’t Slept for Paramount with Temple Hill producing. Laura Hasn’t Slept stars Caitlin Stasey and Lew Temple, and was an official selection of SXSW 2020, where it was awarded a Special Jury Recognition.

