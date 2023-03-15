Boston, Clark Lead Women’s AP All-America WBB Teams

The Gamecocks star has dominated women's college basketball all season.

The Associated Press released its All-America teams for women’s basketball on Wednesday before the first four action in this year’s NCAA tournament begins later today.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston—who earned her third consecutive All-American honors— headlined the first-team selections after averaging 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks a game and leading the Gamecocks to an undefeated season and the nation’s top team from wire-to-wire in back-to-back seasons. Boston also earned her second consecutive SEC Player of the Year award as well as her fourth SEC Defensive Player of the Year honor this season.

Joining Boston is Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, a Big Ten star and one of the nation’s most electrifying scorers who averaged 27 points per game (No. 2 in the nation), 8.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds. She helped the Hawkeyes win the Big Ten tournament championship for the second consecutive year.

Check out the full list of honorees below.

AP All-America first team

Aliyah Boston, forward, South Carolina

Caitlin Clark, guard, Iowa

Maddy Siegrist, forward, Villanova

Angel Reese, forward, LSU

Mackenzie Holmes, forward, Indiana

AP All-America second team

Elizabeth Kitley, center, Virginia Tech

Cameron Brink, forward, Stanford

Diamond Miller, guard, Maryland

Olivia Miles, guard, Notre Dame

Alissa Pili, forward, Utah

AP All-America third team