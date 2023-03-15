Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League last 16, second leg – live

Karim Benzema takes a shot early on Photograph: Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

8.28pm GMT

27 min: Nunez drives down the right and finds Alexander-Arnold, who crosses for Gakpo. A header flashes harmlessly wide. Better from Liverpool, though the bar has not been set high.

8.27pm GMT

26 min: Benzema sends Vinicius clear down the inside-left channel with a cute pass down the channel. Vinicius is denied at the near post by Alisson, who kicks his low poke away. The flag goes up for offside, though had Vinicius found the net, VAR might have taken a good look at that. He looked on. Alisson to the rescue again, then.

8.26pm GMT

25 min: Alexander-Arnold again overhits a pass down the inside-right channel with options on. Goal kick.

8.24pm GMT

23 min: As if that Alisson save from Camavinga wasn’t good enough already, the shot took a significant deflection off Milner en route too. Real must be wondering how on earth they’re not comfortably leading tonight’s match already.

8.23pm GMT

22 min: Modric curls in from the right. Deflection. Corner. Kroos takes. Fabinho clears. But Liverpool remain penned in. The ball drops to Modric, 25 yards out. He sends a nuclear-force screamer towards the top left. It rises inches over the bar. Alisson was beaten that time. That one would have taken the net off, plus the posts out of the ground!

8.21pm GMT

20 min: … and here he goes again! Camavinga sends a power curler towards the top right from the edge of the box. Alisson fingertips the shot onto the bar and away. Liverpool are properly under the cosh here, but their keeper is doing all he can to keep them in the tie.

8.20pm GMT

19 min: I did Alisson a huge disservice back there. Vinicius’s shot didn’t hit the bar at all. It was blocked by the keeper’s strong right arm. That’s an outrageous save from point-blank range. Vinicius did very little wrong.

8.19pm GMT

18 min: Alexander-Arnold creams a lovely pass down the right to release Salah into space. Salah enters the box and cuts back for Jota, who meets the dropping ball in space, ten yards out … only to shank woefully.

8.17pm GMT

16 min: This is beyond frantic. Liverpool counter, and Nunez nearly gets the better of Rudiger in a footrace down the left. Nearly, but not quite. A well-timed sliding tackle … though both feet were off the floor, studs showing, and if he’d missed the ball, the referee might have had some thinking to do.

8.16pm GMT

15 min: The corner. Some bedlam. Then the ball drops to Vinicius, six yards out. He’s surely got to score, but his shot rises and pings off the crossbar and back out. How did he miss? Did Alisson get something on that? He may well have done, you know.

8.15pm GMT

13 min: Van Dijk wins a header at the corner, but there’s no pace behind it, and Real break at speed. Valverde clears. Vinicius races down the left. Benzema enters the box from the right and prepares to take the pass and shoot. Gakpo comes across in time to poke out for another Real corner.

8.13pm GMT

12 min: Attack may be the best form of defence for Liverpool, so Van Dijk creams a diagonal pass towards Salah on the right touchline. Salah turns on the jets and wins Liverpool their first corner of the evening. Before it can be taken, Militao goes down clutching his face and needs a brief spot of treatment. He’s fine to continue, though.

8.12pm GMT

11 min: Another corner for Liverpool out on the left, where Alexander-Arnold is struggling to cope with Vinicius. Modric sends long. Van Dijk heads clear. But Liverpool can’t get out, and it’s not long before Kroos is larruping a rising shot towards the top left from 25 yards. Alisson handles well.

8.10pm GMT

9 min: Nothing comes of the corner, but Real suddenly look very dangerous. Second-half-at-Anfield dangerous. Liverpool might have to do some clinging on for a bit.

8.10pm GMT

8 min: Alexander-Arnold slides in on Vinicius near the left-hand corner flag. A free kick that’s floated into the mixer. Gakpo deals and clears, but Real come quickly again, Camavinga reading a poor Alexander-Arnold pass in midfield. Soon enough, Kroos is cutting back from a promising position on the left. Milner reads the danger and blooters out for a corner.

8.08pm GMT

7 min: Salah does much better here, though. He harasses Rudiger into slipping, 30 yards from his own goal, and slips the ball forward to Nunez, who whistles a low drive towards the bottom right. Courtois kicks away confidently.

8.07pm GMT

6 min: Liverpool deal with the corner easily enough, and have a chance to counter, but Salah, over eager, suffers a rush of blood and blooters a simple pass towards Robertson on the left out of play.

8.06pm GMT

5 min: Real have settled after that brief early Liverpool flurry, and Vinicius wins a the first corner of the evening out on the left. Modric to take.

8.05pm GMT

4 min: The travelling Liverpool support are giving it plenty . They’re in great voice. It’s not quite Anfield under the lights … but it’s the best they can do at the Bernabeu, and everything’s worth a try, right?

8.04pm GMT

3 min: Kroos slips a pass down the inside-right channel and suddenly, with the Liverpool defence playing a high line, Benzema is free! But he can’t beat Alisson as he attempts to pass the ball into the goal from the edge of the area. Alisson blocks, then the flag goes up for offside.

8.03pm GMT

2 min: Liverpool are on the front foot early doors. Alexander-Arnold spots Gakpo in space out on the right touchline but belts his pass down the channel out for a goal kick. Then they come again through Milner down the left. His cross is deflected and loops into the arms of Courtois.

8.01pm GMT

Real Madrid v Liverpool (agg 5-2)

Benzema and Milner shake hands, exchange pennants and toss coins … then Liverpool get the ball rolling. “James Milner is an incredible footballer,” writes Rwik Chattopadhyay. “He made his Premier League debut for Leeds on 10 November 2002 — the day Eduardo Camavinga was born! 845 appearances for his clubs! What a guy! No wonder Klopp calls him Mr Consistent.

7.59pm GMT

The teams are out! Real Madrid in white, Liverpool in red. Two classic looks as old as time. Zadok the Priest (Version) blasts out of the PA system, not to universal approval it has to be said. The previous entry just might go some way to explaining that. Anyway, a cracking atmosphere under the Bernabeu lights. We’ll be off in a minute!

7.55pm GMT

These two teams met in the final last season, of course, a game seriously tarnished by organisational problems and awful treatment of Liverpool fans. Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has now apologised for both the situation, and the initial blaming of supporters for the resulting delay in kick-off. Speaking in an interview on Gary Neville’s The Overlap channel, he said:

First of all I can say that I feel sorry for what happened and we will make sure that it doesn’t happen anymore. That’s the most important thing for me. When I was at the match, I remember I had a meeting with the King of Spain and my people came into the room and said, ‘something urgent had happened’. I went out and they say there is a problem with an entrance or some entrances for the fans. Nothing else. We didn’t know how serious that was back then because Uefa does not have jurisdiction outside the stadium. There is French police and they didn’t communicate with us. It was a difficult situation and look, trust me there is not a single person in Uefa who is not terribly sorry that those things happen. Probably this is the main topic at Uefa how to make sure it doesn’t happen again. [Blaming fans and claiming thousands of tickets had been forged] was a mistake, that was a mistake from our side but it was hard to check what was right and what was wrong. We got so strange information and I really didn’t know the scale of the thing that happened. I am still expecting feedback from the experts we have that are dealing with it. Me as president of Uefa, I don’t deal with organisation of the match but we have to have better communication with the local authorities because in London [at the Euro 2021 final] again it was not Uefa who should protect outside the stadium, it was local police and, obviously, not very successful.

Related: Liverpool fans ‘deserve praise’ for behaviour at Champions League final

7.45pm GMT

Jurgen Klopp speaks to BT Sport. “We have a saying in Germany: if you have a problem, find an offensive solution … we have midfield players on the bench but they did not play for a long time … Cody has rhythm and Diogo is a player who always can make a difference … so that’s why we go for that … it would be helpful to score the first goal … each goal Madrid score would make the hill we have to climb even higher … the biggest thing we have to do is to defend … we cannot just attack and hope they don’t score from their situations … we need a super performance, that is absolutely clear, we don’t have to think about anything else, we just have to make sure we are ready for a special game … if we can do that, then it’s good, if not, then Madrid will go through.”

7.34pm GMT

… and finally we perform a wheel-screeching u-turn back towards the much more comforting and relatable world of thundering pessimism. “I’d give a lot of money to see Modrić’s face when he saw that Liverpool line-up. As a neutral I am hoping for an early Liverpool goal, but with that midfield of Fabinho (42) and Milner (75) he (37) must’ve been licking his lips and rubbing his hands etc and so on” – Brendan Large

“Liverpool threw the kitchen sink at Courtois in last season’s final and still came up short. The problem with that approach, as we saw in the first leg, is that they end up with the basement flooded. But it’s swim or sink tonight, so snorkel and goggles on and let’s dive in” – Justin Kavanagh

7.16pm GMT

Pre-match postbag o’blind optimism. “I am up for this, it’s not a no-hoper, an early Liverpool goal and the plot will twist. Watched too many games that were done and dusted in the Champions knockout that didn’t follow the plot” – Roger Kirkby

“Two years ago, Klopp’s 1% chance would have been 0.25% at best and commensurately tanked interest levels in this match. A win of 0-3 or 1-4 wouldn’t have been enough to extend the tie to extra time because of the away goals rule. I’m glad it was scrapped. I’m also sure Mister Klopp shares my sentiments” – Emmanuel Dairo

“I keep thinking, because it’s more preferable than wondering about the odds of a shock result tonight and/or chain-eating Crunchies to cope, that James Milner is fluent in Spanish. Maybe the captain’s trash-talk game could be the thing that swings a good result for Liverpool in the end? Obviously, if Real go through, I’m going to put my foot through my A-Level Spanish certificate and send Courtois the bill” – Gillian Kirby

7.03pm GMT

Pre-match postbag o’pessimism. “Not only do Liverpool have no chance of beating Madrid, neither do Manchester City. Madrid with Benzema are unbeatable” – Jeff Sax

“I enter today’s match like I did the second leg v Barcelona in 2019. I have no expectations of a good result, but we’ll see what happens. Lucky jersey being employed” – Joe Pearson

“I should probably turn to heavy metal but find myself listening to the new Belle & Sebastian new album as the Reds get ready to be fed to the lions fight to the last minute for dignity and that one-percent chance of survival. One of the tunes (below) laments ‘ I wish I could be content with the football scores’ . I feel that lyric, but am prepared to make an exception today. If the score - against all odds - ends up Real Madrid 0:4 Liverpool FC, I’ll be sure to find some measure of contentment” – Peter Oh

China Girl by David Bowie is also available.

6.49pm GMT

Real Madrid make two changes to the starting XI selected for their 5-2 romp at Anfield. Nacho and Toni Kroos take the places of Rodrygo, who drops to the bench, and the hamstrung David Alaba.

Liverpool make three changes from that fateful day. In come Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota and, wearing the captain’s armband, James Milner. They replace the usual captain Jordan Henderson, who is ill, Stefan Bajcetic, who is injured, and Joe Gomez, who is benched. Four strikers! Jurgen Klopp has clearly decided Liverpool aren’t going to go home wondering.

6.36pm GMT

The teams

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militão, Rüdiger, Camavinga, Nacho, Kroos, Modrić, Benzema, Valverde, Vinícius Júnior.

Subs: Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Vázquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mendy, Díaz, Rodríguez.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Keita, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Williams.

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany).

6.30pm GMT

Preamble

After this …

Related: Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid: Champions League last 16, first leg – as it happened

… Liverpool need to channel this …

Related: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (4-3 agg): Champions League semi-final – as it happened

… and even then, away from home this time and against serial winners, that might not be enough. Damage limitation is the other, arguably wiser, option, but then faint heart and that . There goes that dream? Kick off at the Bernabeu is at 8pm GMT, 9pm in Madrid. It’s on!