Northglenn, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

18-year-old arrested in connection with Northglenn homicide

By Robert Garrison,

5 days ago
DENVER — The Northglenn Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest was made in connection with a January homicide.

Camron Enrique Acosta, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday with the assistance of Arvada police following a pursuit, the department said in a news release.

Around 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement attempted a traffic stop at 50th Avenue and Kipling. The driver continued south and crashed into two stopped cars before the chase came to an end and Acosta was arrested, according to Arvada police.

Two juvenile suspects were also arrested. Arvada PD did not say if they are connected to the homicide suspect.

Arvada PD said two guns were recovered. Nobody was injured.

Acosta is accused of shooting and killing Leon Lorenzo Dean Guerra, 21, on the night of January 7.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Regina Lane.

Police said two vehicles, a white four-door Pontiac Grand Am and a dark-colored four-door sedan, were in the roadway when shots were fired.

Both vehicles left the scene after the shooting, with the Pontiac arriving at a local hospital a short time later with the 21-year-old victim. Dean Guerra was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Acosta is facing a charge of first-degree murder. A possible motive was not released.

