Open in App
Arizona State
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Ex-Wells Fargo exec agrees to plea deal, $17M penalty

By Jesse Ullmann,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326J03_0lK9VW0l00

QUEEN CITY NEWS – A former top Wells Fargo executive caught up in an obstruction case has agreed to a plea deal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced on Wednesday.

Arizona resident Carrie Tolstedt, 63, pled guilty to obstructing a bank examination. Tolstedt also agreed to a ban from working in banking and pay a $17 million civil penalty, court records showed.

“The justice system and regulators rely on corporations and their executives to fully cooperate during investigations into potential wrongdoing. But, in this case, Ms. Tolstedt took steps to cover up misconduct at Wells Fargo,” said Acting United States Attorney Joseph T. McNally. “Obstructing an investigation compromises the mission of those seeking the truth, and we will hold accountable any individual who attempts to conceal wrongdoing.”

According to the DOJ, from 2007 to 2017, Tolstedt was senior executive vice president of community banking and head of the Community Bank. The bank operated Wells Fargo’s consumer and small retail banking business, including checking and savings accounts.

During her oversight, Tolstedt was made aware of sales practice misconduct that included millions of accounts opened without customer authorization, and the problematic activity was not addressed in its entirety, which hindered investigations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The prison sentence Tolstedt faces is up to 16 months behind bars.

Wells Fargo paid a $3 billion penalty in 2020 in connection to the case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Arizona companies pushing for more regulations around marijuana
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
'I believe in you': Veteran makes heartfelt plea to Arizona teens
Washington, DC11 hours ago
Arizona governor signs executive order banning hair discrimination
Tempe, AZ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three U.S. postal workers indicted on theft charges
Braddock, PA1 day ago
Gastonia woman charged with insurance fraud
Gastonia, NC5 days ago
SC Gov. signs $1.3B incentive package for new EV plant
Columbia, SC2 hours ago
Chase on I-10 leads to driver arrest
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Arizona bill that would charge fentanyl dealers with murder heads to the House
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/19)
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA1 day ago
Arizona students and teachers say anonymous reporting hotline hurts education and safety
Tucson, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy