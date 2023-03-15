Open in App
Middletown, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Man arrested for murder after body found in Middletown

By Sarah Bean,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnhJV_0lK9VSTr00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in her car Tuesday.

Ohio 2nd Amendment bill moving through Statehouse

On Tuesday, March 14, Middletown Police officers were called to the area of Hanover Avenue and S. Verity parkway on reports of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 61-year-old Constance Reddix dead inside the car.

A report from the coroner’s office listed the preliminary manner of death as a homicide.

8 people taken to hospital from Ohio correctional institution

Wednesday afternoon, the Middletown Police Department announced that officers had arrested 33-year-old Darnell Dollar. According to police, investigation showed Dollar had allegedly assaulted Reddix.

Dollar is now being held at the Middletown City jail where he has been charged with murder.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Man hospitalized after reported shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
Sheriff: Man with multiple drug warrants hits K-9 cruiser in Colerain Township
Colerain Township, OH14 hours ago
Madison Twp. trustee sentenced: Charges
Madison Township, PA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 hospitalized after shot in shoulder in Harrison Twp.
Dayton, OH22 hours ago
Man hospitalized, woman detained following stabbing in Trotwood
Trotwood, OH1 day ago
1 dead after reported hit-and-run on US-35
Dayton, OH1 day ago
One taken to hospital after reported Dayton crash
Dayton, OH1 day ago
CPD: Man charged with aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing in Walgreens
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
3 hospitalized after pursuit ends in Montgomery County
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Seven-month investigation into drug trafficking ring leads to seven indicted
Dayton, OH22 hours ago
At least 1 hurt after officers, medics respond to crash in Clayton
Clayton, OH1 day ago
Kettering Police seek help in identifying theft suspect
Kettering, OH2 days ago
Police: 1 dead in Middletown crash
Middletown, OH3 days ago
Police: Car crashes following pursuit; Middletown man arrested
Middletown, OH3 days ago
Man faces multiple charges after reported pursuit in Middletown
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Man dead after Middletown single-vehicle crash
Middletown, OH3 days ago
German Township home catches fire
Germantown, OH2 hours ago
Man facing multiple charges after police chase ends in crash in Butler Co.
Middletown, OH3 days ago
Cincinnati police investigating early morning crash in Westwood
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
PD: Woman in 'serious but stable condition' after being shot multiple times
Sharonville, OH2 days ago
Xenia police looking for information related to trailer theft
Xenia, OH3 days ago
Woman injured after alcohol-involved Miamisburg crash
Miamisburg, OH3 days ago
‘Be prepared;’ Ways people can stay safe at home following fatal fires in Dayton area
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Murder suspect pleads not guilty; charged with second man in murder-for-hire plot
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Vehicle crashes into pole, flips in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy