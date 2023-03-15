Man arrested for murder after body found in Middletown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in her car Tuesday.

On Tuesday, March 14, Middletown Police officers were called to the area of Hanover Avenue and S. Verity parkway on reports of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 61-year-old Constance Reddix dead inside the car.

A report from the coroner’s office listed the preliminary manner of death as a homicide.

Wednesday afternoon, the Middletown Police Department announced that officers had arrested 33-year-old Darnell Dollar. According to police, investigation showed Dollar had allegedly assaulted Reddix.

Dollar is now being held at the Middletown City jail where he has been charged with murder.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.