San Diego County, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Medical Examiner: 4th victim ID’d in panga boats crash near Black’s Beach

By Claudia Amezcua,

5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a fourth victim out of eight who died when two panga boats capsized Saturday night near Black's Beach in the Torrey Pines area.

Alma Rosa Figueroa Gorgonio, 17, cause of death was drowning, according to the medical examiner's office. Her place of death was listed as the beach.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner's office identified three other victims , Eloy Hernandez-Baltazar, 48; Yecenia Lazcano-Soriano, 22; and Guillermo Suarez Gonzalez, 23. The coroner listed their deaths as drowning.

The medical examiner has not identified the other four victims and says they are working with the Mexican Consulate General of Mexico "to identify and notify the families of all the deceased."

