Flood warnings prompt evacuations in Sedona after rain soaks Arizona

Evacuations were ordered for Sedona neighborhoods on Wednesday evening after rain storms soaked Arizona.

Valley residents saw thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and evening as rain showers from northern Arizona descended into the south-central part of the state following a rainy morning in the region.

The thunderstorms were expected to last until the early morning hours on Thursday. The storms were expected to die off between 2 and 4 a.m., with possible light rain expected as they move out of the region.

Evacuation orders throughout Sedona

Some residents in Sedona were warned to evacuate Wednesday evening because of flooding in Oak Creek.

Sedona said in a statement around 6 p.m. that a dozen areas including the Rancho Sedona RV park and the Center for the New Age were in “go” status, meaning they should evacuate immediately.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said a flood warning was continuing until late Thursday morning for Oak Creek near Sedona, affecting Coconino and Yavapai counties.

Officials said that because of snowmelt at higher elevations and rain, people should expect higher than normal water flow in Oak Creek. Minor to moderate flooding was forecast, affecting access roads, buildings and residences along the creek, the weather agency said.

The waterway was expected to rise Wednesday evening to 15 feet, a foot above flood stage.

A shelter for the area was set up at the gym of Camp Verde Middle School.

The evacuation orders due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek were in the following areas:

Trails End Road

Trails End Lane

Blackhawk Lane

Newcastle Lane

Oak Creek Mobilodge

Copper Cliffs Drive

Copper Cliffs Lane

Sycamore Road

The Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

Center for the New Age

Rancho Sedona RV park

Houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Lane

How much rain will fall in Phoenix and other areas?

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are expected across the Valley on Wednesday, with higher rainfall amounts expected as the result of the evening thunderstorms.

Expected Valley rainfall:

Phoenix: 0.16''

Tempe: 0.16''

Scottsdale: 0.16''

Paradise Valley: 0.20''

Chandler: 0.08''

Glendale: 0.12''

Gilbert: 0.12''

Apache Junction: 0.08''

Avondale: 0.08''

Goodyear: 0.08''

Buckeye: 0.08''

Surprise: 0.12''

Flood warnings in West Valley

The weather service issued a flood warning Tuesday between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake, including areas in the West Valley, as the increased precipitation and snow melt are expected to cause elevated water flow throughout the region.

"Right now we have the flood warning extending through Saturday, but I wouldn't be surprised if we extended it several days into the future from there as everything makes its way downstream," said Jessica Leffel, a meteorologist for National Weather Service Phoenix.

The flood warning went into effect at 8:05 p.m. MST on Tuesday and will last until 5 p.m. MST on Saturday.

Leffel said the flood warnings may be extended past Saturday if weekend precipitation remains high. Crossings in the West Valley downstream of Tempe Town Lake along 67th Avenue and 91st Avenue west of Loop 202 in metro Phoenix were expected to possibly flood as elevated water flows continue.

The elevated water flows are the result of upstream snowmelt prompting dam releases and the Wednesday rainfall throughout the Valley, thus leading to potential riverbed flooding along the Salt River in Phoenix.

Salt River: The Salt River is flowing. Thank open dam floodgates

Cooler, with a slight chance of rain during the weekend

Cooler temperatures settled into the region Wednesday as highs drop off into the upper 60s to low 70s across south-central Arizona and mid-70s along and west of the Lower Colorado River Valley, according to a weather service forecast discussion.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies over south-central Arizona, though lower-than-average temperatures and winds will persist over the weekend and into early next week. Thursday will see a high of 70 degrees and a low of 50 degrees accompanied by southwest winds between 5-10 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny throughout the day before cloudy skies move into the area in the early evening, though rain wa not expected. The high will be 71 degrees with a low of around 55 degrees accompanied by winds around 5 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will see a 20% chance of rain showers, though the weather service is unsure if the prediction will come to fruition. Leffel said the weekend precipitation chances will depend on how a series of weather patterns develop over the next few days.

Valley temperatures are expected to warm slightly heading into the weekend, though they will remain below the seasonal average. Saturday will be mostly sunny with winds between 5-10 mph and lows around 54 degrees. Sunday will follow suit with a low around 53 degrees.

Tips for driving in rain and flooded areas

The weather service and the Arizona Department of Transportation warned Valley residents to allow extra time for their morning commutes as widespread rain and cloudy skies impacted the area early Wednesday.

The active flood warnings throughout the state prompted ADOT to push the message "turn around don't drown" in order to urge Arizona drivers to turn around if they encounter a flooded roadway. It takes just 12 inches of water to carry away your vehicle, according to the department.

"Nearly half of all flood-related drownings occur when motorists attempting to cross a flooded road are swept downstream," the department said in a Wednesday morning tweet . "There's no destination worth risking your life over."

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends the following safety tips for driving near flooded areas:

Don’t risk crossing a flooded wash, even if it doesn’t look deep. It's easy to underestimate the power of running water; just a foot can carry off a vehicle.

Avoid areas where water is pooling in travel lanes; if possible, use center lanes and drive in the tracks of the vehicle ahead of you.

Do not drive around ‘Road Closed’ signs. You risk your life and face being cited under the state’s stupid motorist law.

If traffic lights are out, treat an intersection just like a four-way stop.

Expect the unexpected. Have extra supplies, including an emergency kit and drinking water, in case you experience an extended highway closure.

Storm runoff can loosen boulders and rocks on slopes above highways. Stay alert in rockfall-prone areas.

Before you drive, inspect your windshield wipers and replace them if necessary.

Turn on your headlights while driving.

Avoid sudden braking, which can cause you to slide on the wet pavement. To slow down, take your foot off the gas pedal and brake slowly.

The tires of larger vehicles, like trucks and buses, create spray that can lessen visibility, so don’t follow them too closely.

Be cautious of hydroplaning. If you feel you are hydroplaning, ease your foot off the gas pedal until you regain traction. Do not brake suddenly. If you are sliding or drifting, gently turn your steering wheel in the direction of your slide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Flood warnings prompt evacuations in Sedona after rain soaks Arizona