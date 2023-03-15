Do reusable water bottles have more bacteria than a toilet seat?

GHENT, WV ( WVNS ) — Could something you put to your lips every day be dirtier than the toilet seat you sit on?

In a recent HuffPost study, it was revealed that a team of researchers swabbed different parts of water bottles such as the screw-top lid, the stray lid, spout and squeeze-top lid and ended up finding two different types of bacteria in them.

Although we believe that reusable objects pose no health risk because they are reliable, they are still unpredictable about the bacteria that could be hiding. No one would believe that a reusable water bottle could pose health risks, but as a matter of fact, it could cause more harm than good.

What health risks do the bacteria pose?

In the same study, researchers stated that the gram-negative bacteria can cause infections that could be resistant to antibiotics. There are other types that are associated with gastrointestinal issues.

The cleanliness of bottles was then compared to other household objects stating that they contained twice as many germs as a kitchen sink can, four times the amount of bacteria on a computer mouse, and 14 times more infectious elements like those found in a pet’s drinking bowl. Our mouth is filled with bacteria as well, so this should not be as shocking as to why our water bottles are filled with them.

Are all water bottles dangerous?

Water bottles can be a breeding ground for bacteria and diseases. However, it might not be necessarily that dangerous to drink from reusable bottle since the microbes are already in our mouths. Taps are not considered dangerous as well.

Which form of water vessel is safest?

The same study also revealed that squeeze-top bottles are the cleanest of all tested forms. When compared with other reusable bottles, these bottles have the lowest amount of bacteria, only being one-tenth of the amount. Remember to was your reusable bottle at least once a day with soapy, hot water or sanitizing your bottle at least once a week.

