Open in App
Dearborn Heights, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Local landlord accused of offering housing in exchange for sexual favors

By Kimberly Craig, Marlon Falconer,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ElYJt_0lK9QcSs00

A local 51-year-old property owner and manager is accused of offering up housing to potential tenants in exchange for sexual favors.

Mohamad Hussein, who owns and manages over two dozen houses in Dearborn Heights, is now at the center of a federal case.

"I was completely taken aback," said Erick Matthews.

Matthews said he was stunned by the allegations against his landlord Mohamad Hussein. The U.S. Department of Justice announced a federal lawsuit against him, accusing him of subjecting female tenants and prospective ones to sexual harassment.

We spoke to one tenant who did not want to be identified.

"I've never had nothing like that, no experience like that with him at all. He's always short and sweet. 'Did you deposit your rent?' Yes, that's it," said one tenant.

But federal investigators say that's not how things went for other women. In one case, it's alleged Hussein told a prospective tenant that they could come to a rental agreement if she performed a sex act on him and then sent nude pictures of himself.

"I would not have suspected anything, you know, regarding harassment with women at all," said Matthews.

Matthews says he and a former roommate suspected there was some sort of investigation underway a few months ago with a letter that came in the mail.

"They're out of state now. But they actually reached out to me to say, 'hey, Mohamed's being sued by someone for, you know, harassment' or what have you. I'm like, 'oh, my God, I didn't know anything about it.' I'm still shocked," said Matthews.

In the lawsuit, federal investigators say Hussein texted prospective tenants things like “you take care of me I take care of you”... “let’s have a little fun"... "Everything will be secret don’t worry" and “I want to do you honey.”

One woman responded with "what's sex have to do with renting a house."

In a statement to 7 Action News, Hussein's attorney Azzam Elder slammed the DOJ's lawsuit and its allegations by anonymous tenants, saying the secrecy has handcuffed his client.

He said they categorically deny the allegations and that his client has tenants who will testify to his kindness and stellar reputation.

"He's never said nothing to me, in any kind of way, inappropriate," said a tenant.

Hussein's lawyer also said they look forward to cross-examining the accusers and clearing his client's name.

The full statement from Hussein's attorney is below:

"Yesterday the DOJ filed a press release against Mr. Hussein, making allegations of sexual harassment by “anonymous” tenants. First, the secrecy of the alleged tenants, by design, has handcuffed Mr. Hussein and hindered his ability to clear his name. We categorically deny the allegations as false. It should be known that we have spoken to numerous tenants who will testify about Mr. Hussein’s kindness and stellar reputation.

Second, we do not believe a press release is the proper method for a government entity to use to announce accusations against any citizen. Every American has the right to know his/her accuser and not to have the evidence against them hidden until the Government deems it appropriate to release.

We will not try this case online or in the media. We look forward to rigorously cross-examining these accusers and to clearing Mr. Hussein’s name.

Azzam Elder,

Attorney for Mr. Hussein"

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dearborn Heights, MI newsLocal Dearborn Heights, MI
Local woman makes history in guardianship case, advocates for different option
Dearborn Heights, MI3 days ago
Dearborn Heights couple whose home exploded starts GoFundMe
Dearborn Heights, MI2 days ago
House explosion in Dearborn Heights possibly linked to gas, officials say
Dearborn Heights, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wyandotte superintendent: It would cost 'millions' to break cell tower contract
Wyandotte, MI53 minutes ago
Bailiff's team shot as they prepared to execute an eviction in Detroit
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Boyfriend arrested after teacher found dead in Ypsilanti Twp. apartment
Ypsilanti, MI16 hours ago
Man sentenced to life in slaying of 2 kids, wounding of 1
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Dearborn Police release footage of lobby shooting after investigation, review
Dearborn, MI4 days ago
State loses again in appeal over Snyder and Flint water
Flint, MI4 days ago
Angry customers urge state commission to reject planned DTE rate hike
Dearborn, MI3 hours ago
Judge orders farm operator to leave horse farm after months-long dispute
Commerce Charter Township, MI4 days ago
Dearborn Police release footage of fatal lobby shooting of armed man
Dearborn, MI4 days ago
Suspect killed self after shooting 2 women in Sterling Heights, police say
Sterling Heights, MI3 days ago
'It happened in 8 seconds': Woman's purse violently snatched at Roseville Meijer
Roseville, MI3 days ago
Residents sound off during Dearborn town hall on power outages
Dearborn, MI9 hours ago
Superintendent of top district says school grading system misleads parents
Northville, MI14 hours ago
Garden City police searching for missing woman
Garden City, MI1 day ago
Book Tower’s $300M+ historic renovation in Detroit nears completion
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
1 killed, 2 injured in Thursday night shooting in Detroit
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Behind-the-scenes of one woman's mission to clean up Detroit's freeways
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Construction on Woodward Ave. road diet begins Monday; here' what to expect
Ferndale, MI1 day ago
St. Patrick's Day festivities kick off throughout metro Detroit
Detroit, MI4 days ago
MacKinnon-led Avalanche top Red Wings for 5th straight win
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy