Tulare County emergency shelters in need of donations following floods

Tulare County's emergency shelters are searching for donations after portions of the Valley were struck by an intense atmospheric river over the last week.

The storm caused flooding throughout California, forcing residents all over Tulare County out of their homes. At least 70 people were forced from their homes in Woodlake and upward of 100 near Springville.

An evacuation order is in place for all residences, businesses, and structures, on both sides of the Tule River. The cities of Lindsay, Woodlake and Visalia have each declared a local state of emergency due to flooding.

"We are not expecting large-scale flooding in Visalia, but we could experience localized flooding near waterways," the latest update from the city of Visalia reads. "We encourage residents to prepare their homes, especially if they live near waterways."

Currently, emergency shelters are requesting blankets, warm bedding, flat bed sheets, children’s toys, puppy pads, towels, snacks and water. To those interested in making a donation to a Tulare County shelter can do so between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily at the following locations:

Visalia Family Resource Center at 330 N. Johnson St.

Porterville Family Resource Center at 770 N. Main St.

Dinuba Family Resource Center at 597 N. Alta Ave.

Cutler Orosi Family Education Center at 40802 Road 128

Linsday Healthy Start Family Resource Center at 475 E. Honolulu St.

Woodlake Family Resource Center at 168 N. Valencia Blvd.

Monetary donations can be made by texting “FLOODTC” to 41444.

The American Red Cross has also been monitoring the storms, providing shelter and food to those in need. More than 300 disaster workers throughout the state are working to help those being evacuated.

“More than half of California is under a state of emergency due to the previous storms and this week’s severe weather,” the latest update from the Red Cross of Central California reads. “Evacuation warning shave been issued in several counties and people are being urged to have enough provisions and supplies to get them through the next two weeks.”

For those looking for a safe place to stay, or if you need a hot meal, visit redcross.org or call 800-733-2767 and select the disaster option. Tulare County has two shelters open for evacuees, one at the Porterville College Gym at 100 E. College Avenue and the second at the Exeter Veterans Memorial Building at 324 N. Kaweah Avenue.

An emergency animal shelter is open at the Tulare County Fairgrounds at 620 S. K Street.

The American Red Cross has also established a temporary evacuation point to assist residents in need of information and resources at the Dinuba Memorial Hall at 249 S. Alta Avenue.

For those interested in making a $10 monetary donation to the Red Cross, text REDCROSS to 90999. To sign up to volunteer with the organization, visit redcross.org/volunteer.