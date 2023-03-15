St. Patrick's Day traditions, saying goodbye, and food that tells a story

Welcome back, readers, and top o' the mornin' to ya! Are you ready for St. Patrick's Day?

My family has a few traditions on March 17, including the magical appearance of green milk in the refrigerator and a sprinkling of gold coins from the leprechaun. We eat corned beef sandwiches with potatoes, carrots and cabbage — and Irish soda bread, either store-bought or homemade, usually shows up on the table, too.

I'm also looking forward to a new sweet treat this year: St. Patrick's Day macaroons from a local home baker. The flavors are Bailey's Irish Cream, Lucky Charms, mint chocolate chip and pistachio. While I bought them with my kids in mind, I will definitely be trying one of each!

The Committed Pig is back in Manasquan

Well, not just yet — but any day now! The restaurant and bar, which has been under construction for several years in Manasquan, is nearing opening day.

Owners Jerry Rotunno and Tony Monteiro purchased the building at 165 Main St. in Manasquan in early 2020, with plans to renovate the space then relocate their existing restaurant down the street into the new digs.

What took so long? The pandemic.

"We designed it and gutted it, then it came to a halt," Rotunno said.

He said that at one point, construction on the new building was being powered by a single generator. Supply chain delays after the pandemic had him waiting 10 months for an electrical panel.

But the two-story, 185-seat restaurant is nearly complete. On my recent visit, they were awaiting art for the walls and finishing the last touches. Rotunno loves the newly built rooftop patio and bar, and he thinks customers will enjoy cocktails prepared by mixologist Rachael Robbins, known on social media as the "Chickologist."

"People have waited long enough, (and we want to provide) supreme service and put our best foot forward," Rotunno said. "We're at that point where we're perfecting things and making sure things are right. (After) three years, there's no sense in rushing it right now."

Sabatos Prime Meats in Middletown says goodbye

Sabatos Prime Meats, a fixture in the township's Belford section for more than 60 years and a business whose origin is over a century old, is hanging up its knives and shutting its meat cases for good.

"We just reached, you know, the end of the line," co-owner Andy Sabatos Jr. told Asbury Park Press business writer David Willis.

Sabatos Jr. owns the butcher shop with his cousin, John Sabatos Jr. Both have worked in the family's shop all their lives.

The store's origins trace back to 1918, when the Sabatos' grandfather, Matthew Sabatos, opened M. Sabatos & Sons, a butcher shop in Newark with the hope of passing the business to his sons, Michael, Andrew and John. Over the years, there have been four stores, one in Newark, another in Irvington and two in Middletown.

Andy Sabatos Jr. said he loves interacting with customers and now hopes to work for someone else part time. "I would miss that more than anything," he said. "We have generations of families coming in here. People that went to school with my daughters are coming in with their families now."

Their last day in business is Saturday, March 18.

Food tells the story of the African diaspora

One of the most popular dishes at Rasheed and Rita Simmons' Belmar restaurant, Simply Southern, is oxtails.

They're cooked slowly with thyme, herbs and gravy, and served with sides like collard green, cabbage, grits and candied yams.

But customers might not know that oxtails began as a food eaten by enslaved people. It's an example of a dish that slave owners didn't want, or would throw out, Rasheed Simmons said.

“Nobody wanted to eat a cow’s tail,” he told food writer Gabriela Laracca. “The people working in the fields and houses would take those scraps and make them into the delicious dishes that we know as soul food today.

“People like my great-grandmother cooked those dishes into something special," he said.

At Ada's Gojjo in Asbury Park, Adanech "Ada" Asghedom cooks her mom's recipes — spicy doro wot (chicken stewed in red pepper sauce and served with hard-boiled eggs) and kik alitcha (split yellow peas in a sauce of turmeric, garlic, ginger and tomato) — and invites guests to enjoy shared platters as they would in her native Ethiopia, eaten with injera, a spongy Ethiopian flatbread.

For more on the cuisines of the African diaspora, check out Gaby's story.

The Final Four in our Pork Roll Playoff

We know pork roll is serious business in New Jersey, but we're having a lot of fun with our March Madness Pork Roll Playoff bracket.

Nearly 20,000 votes were placed in the first two rounds of voting, which whittled 16 competitors to the final four: Johnny's Pork Roll & Coffee Too in Red Bank versus Bing's Deli in Avon, and Frank's Deli in Asbury Park versus Beach Shack Deli in Point Pleasant Beach.

Voting in round 3, which will determine the final two positions, is under way through Friday night. Be sure to place your votes here.

If you can't get enough of polls like this, check out the pizza bracket presented by our sister paper, The Bergen Record.

That is all for this week! For more food content, visit app.com or search Jersey Shore Eats on Facebook or Instagram.

Sarah Griesemer is a food writer for The Asbury Park Press and app.com. For more on where to eat and drink, please consider a subscription.