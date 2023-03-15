Open in App
Livingston, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

70-year-old East Texas man arrested for murder following fatal shooting

By Cynthia Miranda,

5 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – An East Texas man was arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting, law enforcement announced on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Nov. 16, 2022 in Livingston, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Second person arrested in death of Athens 4-year-old

Authorities were called after a man had been shot near Holly Hill Road. Deputies later arrived to the scene and identified the victim as 72-year-old Raymond Herrera Jr., of Livingston.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was 70-year-old Kenny Wade Fisher, of Livingston.

Law enforcement said Fisher called them and told investigators he shot Herrera.

19-year-old identified after being arrested in shooting on Rhones Quarter Road in Tyler

Fisher was arrested and the victim was taken to a local hospital, but he later died due to his injuries.

Fisher was detained after the sheriff’s office finished their investigation and spoke with the District Attorney’s Office, and he was booked into the Polk County Jail. His bond was set at $150,000.

