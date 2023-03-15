Open in App
Opelika, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Middle School substitute arrested; allegedly touched student’s buttocks

By Elizabeth White,

5 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A former Alabama educator is facing child sex abuse allegations after several students accuse him of inappropriately touching them on their backs and buttocks while he was a substitute teacher at Opelika Middle School.

According to court documents, Charles Baker Jr., 59, was arrested by Opelika Police on Monday, March 13, 2023, for School Employee Sexual  Contact.  Baker’s bond was $145,000.00, he made bail the same day. WRBL has not been able to locate Baker to see if he wants to comment.

Court documents indicate on November 17, 2022, Opelika Middle School’s principal alerted a school resource officer to a sexual misconduct complaint involving Baker who was acting as a 6th-grade substitute teacher. Baker was accused by three students of touching them on the buttocks and lower backs. The students, who are 11 years old, advised Baker brought  them upstairs to a bathroom, and while on the stairwell, Baker lifted a student’s shirt and touched their buttocks. Two other students say he inappropriately rubbed them on their lower back and hip areas.

Administrators pulled videos of the area but did not see any students in distress. On the day of the alleged offense, Baker was relieved of substituting at Opelika Middle School.

“Mr. Baker was a substitute teacher hired through an outside agency.  After the alleged incident was reported, Mr. Baker was asked to leave the school and has not returned to school property.  In addition, he has not been hired as a substitute teacher at any Opelika City School since that date.  Opelika City Schools has cooperated fully with the investigation,” said an Opelika City School Administrator in a statement.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey says school administrators go above and beyond to make sure students are protected and cooperate with investigators.

WRBL News 3 will continue to update you on the story.

