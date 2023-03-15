Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set to face Aaron Rodgers for first time in career

By PJ Green,

5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will undoubtedly need to have this matchup circled on their calendar.

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced Wednesday his intention to play for the New York Jets , and the Chiefs are set to face the Jets this upcoming season.

LIST: Chiefs 2023 regular season home and away opponents

This would be the first matchup between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Rodgers.

The Chiefs have played a Rodgers-led team before during his time with the Green Bay Packers. But in 2021, a positive COVID-19 test left Rodgers out of the matchup where the Chiefs won 13-7.

Mahomes only threw for 166 yards and a touchdown in the defensive battle.

Another previous potential matchup was in 2019 when Mahomes missed an October game against Green Bay due to a dislocated knee cap. Rodgers threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-24 Packers win.

Super Bowl rematch: Could Chiefs open 2023 season against Eagles?

Barring any injury or sickness to either, it will be the first time two of the best quarterbacks in the game play each other.

The matchup against the Jets will be an away game for the Chiefs. The NFL is expected to release more schedule details in May.

