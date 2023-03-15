Rock County Sheriff warns of scammer impersonating police officer

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam in which the caller claims to be a deputy police officer.

According to a news release, the caller identifies himself as Deputy Sam Billings with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Fraud Department and asks the victim to check their accounts to make sure there is no fraudulent activity.

Police said they have also received reports of a caller claiming to be Deputy Hall with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, telling the victim they have failed to appear for jury duty in Columbia County after warrants were issued in Rock County.

Both of the calls are scams, police said Wednesday.

Anyone receiving calls of this nature should report it to the Rock County Communication Center by dialing (608) 757-2244, police said.

