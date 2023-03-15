Open in App
Audacy

The cast of 'Grown & Gospel' talk new series: 'We showing you real life'

By Yasmeen Akbar,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNdPl_0lK9Lgxh00

Giving you a different look into the life of gospel singers and PKs (preacher kids), the cast of the series, Grown & Gospel , Elijah Connor , Tasha Page Lockhard and Nikkia Cole stopped by The Big Tigger Morning Show to discuss the upcoming series, family drama, and more!

LISTEN NOW: The cast of “Grown & Gospel” on the Big Tigger Morning Show

Touching on how the concept even came about, Tasha explained that the show encompasses, “a group of people either a PK or you have parents who have been in the gospel industry and we all grew up together.” Her and Elijah went to middle school with each other and Nikkia and her are long-time best friends.

They all agreed that this standing history is what makes their show interesting and genuine, “when they say action, we kicking it,” Tasha said.

In Grown & Gospel you can expect to get a lot of singing and watch them all battle real-life and familial issues. “We’re singers so we sing on the show, we busting out in songs, we family and you got family members that you argue with, so we arguing and we showing you real life,” Tasha added.

Describing the show as “controversial,” they dive into Elijah’s issues with his father not approving of his lifestyle, Nikkia’s husband being incarcerated and fighting what the world wants for her– but you have got to watch the show to get the tea.

“Grown & Gospel” premieres March 16 on WE TV.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO10 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH18 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Nick Caserio sheds light on Brandin Cooks trade after sending wideout to Cowboys
Houston, TX22 hours ago
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen shares a message of 'compassion' after awful attack
Hollywood, FL23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy