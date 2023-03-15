Open in App
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Looking for your tax return money? Check this tool

By Daniel Fair,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PErpy_0lK9LbY400

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tax season is fast approaching, with the April 15 deadline now just one month away. Some people may have already filed their taxes, though, and wonder where their money is.

There is no need to call the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) now, as a tool has been made available on the IRS website called the “Where’s my refund?” tool. A news release from the IRS calls it “the most convenient way to check the status of 2022, 2021 and 2020 tax refunds.”

The release says information for the most current tax year filed is generally available within 24 hours after the IRS acknowledges receipt of the e-filed return.

$6,000 worth of cologne stolen from Wichita store

To use the tool, you will need:

  • Your Social Security or taxpayer ID number
  • Your filing status
  • The exact refund amount on your return

The Where’s My Refund? tool displays progress through three phases: Return Received, Return Approved, and Refund Sent.

Taxpayers will get personalized refund information based on the status of their tax returns. The tool will provide an actual refund date once the IRS processes the return and approves the refund.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

