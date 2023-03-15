Open in App
The Detroit Free Press

Prominent political pundit, radio host launches new podcast about Detroit

By Marina Johnson, Detroit Free Press,

5 days ago

Adolph Mongo, a prominent political voice in Detroit, is gone from his position at 910AM Superstation as a radio host and has since started a new podcast titled "Detroit in Black and White."

"Detroit in Black and White" is broadcast live at 10 a.m. every Saturday across various platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and social media. The show typically lasts an hour and a half, depending on the focus of the conversation.

Mongo said he has two co-hosts on his new podcast, Vanessa Moss, attorney and political consultant, and Allan Lengel, former reporter for the Washington Post and co-founder of Deadline Detroit .

The podcast focuses on a variety of topics such as education, literacy, jobs, crime, etc. and they plan to put pressure on others such as elected officials, said Mongo.

“We understand the issues, the community. We know folks and we’re going to push some buttons," he said. "We’re going to do some things that some people don’t want to do and we’re going to hold folks accountable, especially our elected officials.”

The podcast first aired live on Feb. 25 and Mongo said the first two podcasts had over 3,000 hits.

Kevin Adell, owner of 910 AM Superstation said Mongo lost his Saturday morning show on 910AM over an advertising dispute and has been replaced with Hill Harper, and it is increasingly popular.

Harper is an African-American actor and entertainer who is known for roles in "The Good Doctor" and "CSI: NY." He is also a graduate of Brown University and Harvard University.

Mongo said he is thrilled to have more independence and freedom with the podcast and looks forward to competing against others, including 910AM.

Adell said it’s difficult to compete with them as they serve a majority of the metro Detroit population and are long established.

“If you look at the radio station, it’s got eight towers and it’s on 50 acres in Monroe,” Adell said. “You go from a flame thrower to being in your bedroom on a mic talking to yourself.”

(This report has been edited since its initial publication.)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Prominent political pundit, radio host launches new podcast about Detroit

