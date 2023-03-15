Open in App
Yuma, AZ
See more from this location?
KYMA News 11

Yuma Marine Corps recognized in Felicity

By Jalen Fong,

5 days ago
The Yuma Marine Corps received recognition from the Museum of History and Humanity in Granite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHwBI_0lK9Jh3g00

FELICITY, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) – The Yuma Marine Corps received recognition from the Museum of History and Humanity in Granite.

The recognition was given as part of the 25th anniversary of the Korean War monument and for their remarkable service to our community.

Local officials were also in attendance.

"We are building a monument in Granite," said Felicity Mayor Jacques Andre. "Each year, the trustees will name an individual who has benefited humanity for their entire life."

The Museum of the History and Humanity in Granite will continue to highlight individuals who make a difference in our community.

The post Yuma Marine Corps recognized in Felicity appeared first on KYMA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yuma, AZ newsLocal Yuma, AZ
Artist to hold free clinic and performance at AWC
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Yuma County native returns home to launch beauty line at JCPenney’s
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Right Turn for Yuma Veterans hosts 7th Annual charity golf tournament
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brush fire burns total of 124 acres
Winterhaven, CA13 hours ago
Three years since the first reported COVID case in Yuma
Yuma, AZ15 hours ago
First Transit employees take part in rally Friday morning
El Centro, CA3 days ago
Shelter dog named ‘Ernesto’ visits Gila Ridge classrooms
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
AWC to host Open Mic Night for students and community
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
Local schools win first place in Odyssey of the Mind regional competition
Gadsden, AZ4 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl brings business to Downtown Yuma
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Border numbers lowest in two years
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
Car enthusiasts meets at local coffee shop for Cars and Coffee
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Yuma International Airport to receive more than $1 million in federal funds to upgrade flooring
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Lane restrictions on US 95 near Yuma beginning March 20
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
YPD to patrol Yuma streets on St. Paddy’s Day weekend
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
Jewelry scam suspects charged with assault
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
Five people die in fatal fire in San Luis
San Luis, AZ6 days ago
ATM robbers identified, suspects arrested after two years
El Centro, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy