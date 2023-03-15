Yuma Marine Corps recognized in Felicity

The Yuma Marine Corps received recognition from the Museum of History and Humanity in Granite.

FELICITY, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) – The Yuma Marine Corps received recognition from the Museum of History and Humanity in Granite.

The recognition was given as part of the 25th anniversary of the Korean War monument and for their remarkable service to our community.

Local officials were also in attendance.

"We are building a monument in Granite," said Felicity Mayor Jacques Andre. "Each year, the trustees will name an individual who has benefited humanity for their entire life."

The Museum of the History and Humanity in Granite will continue to highlight individuals who make a difference in our community.

