Moore, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma band director, student receive National High School Heart of the Arts Award

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR,

5 days ago

MOORE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A metro high school band director-student duo is being honored with a national award for proving that marching band is accessible to all.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) says Southmoore High School Band Director, Adam Mewhorter and trumpeter, Casey Hubbard have received the 2023 National High School Heart of the Arts Award .

NFHS established the Heart of the Arts Award in 2014 ‘to commend those individuals who exemplify the ideals of the positive heart of the arts and represent the core mission of education-based activities.’

Mewhorter and Hubbard are exemplifying those ideals every marching season.

Moore officer spends time helping high school band

When Hubbard, who was born with spina bifida, joined the band as a freshman in 2020, he was given the opportunity to join the Southmoore Marching Band.

Hubbard was excited, but he worried how much he would be able to participate with his wheelchair.

However, rather than being relegated to playing on the sidelines, Mewhorter was determined to find a way for Hubbard to march across the field with his fellow band members.

The duo worked together, and found their solution.

Millwood Public Schools receives $116K from Paycom for marching band, music program

Mewhorter navigates Hubbard through the performance’s movements while Hubbard plays and acts out the show’s story.

They’ve now had three years together to perfect their technique.

Thanks to their collaborative efforts, Hubbard hasn’t missed a single moment with the band – including making Top Ten at the Bands of America St. Louis Super Regional Championship.

Mewhorter and Hubbard were among the seven finalists chosen by NFHS for the award.

