Panama City Beach, FL
WKRG News 5

Alabama college students walk to Panama City Beach for a good cause

By Cortney Evans,

5 days ago

EBRO, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A group of 30 college students are on their way to Panama City Beach from Troy University but they aren’t traveling to just see the world’s most beautiful beaches.

Members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity are participating in their annual ‘Walk Hard’. The annual trek raises money for the Jeep Sullivan Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures Program.

These young men are spending the night in Ebro in Washington County before the home stretch to Pier Park in Panama City Beach on Wednesday. They have only 16 miles left of the 128.3 miles adventure.

Not only are they helping veterans but they also help each other during the six-day walk.

“Any time that you go through something that’s just so difficult physically and mentally, it’s just anguish that is just inherently bond forming,” ‘Walk Hard’ director Chip Faircloth said. “It’s really good for our brotherhood going through those things with each other forms very strong bonds and strong relationships”

On Wednesday they will march into Pier Park with the veterans they walk for and announce the total amount of money raised. They should be there around 4 p.m.

Click here if you are interested in donating.

