The most iconic looks by Law Roach – the now-retired stylist of Zendaya, Eve Jobs, and Celine Dion
By Jordan Hart,
5 days ago
Celebrity stylist Law Roach was responsible for iconic red carpet looks worn by Hollywood stars.
On Tuesday, Roach abruptly announced his retirement from styling via Instagram, sparking online debates about why.
Insider found some of the most memorable looks styled by Roach in recent years.
Law Roach is a 44-year-old Chicago-native known for dressing stars in daring looks, and pulling archival pieces from famous designers. Roach has dressed Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton for events like the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Met Gala and assisted with Hamilton's everyday streetwear style. The self-proclaimed "image architect" got his start in 2009 when Kanye West walked into the now-defunct Deliciously Vintage owned by Roach, drawing the attention of the fashion industry, reports say. Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, wore a plunging archival Donna Karan dress styled by Roach to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party this week. He also styled "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer for the Vanity Fair after-party Sunday. Roach was a star of the now-canceled HBO Max competition show "Legendary." His work is most recognizable on 26-year-old "Dune" star Zendaya, who has worked with Roach since she was a teen. Roach is known for his ability to pull iconic pieces from the fashion archives of brands like Versace, Mugler, and Bob Mackie. Singing legend Celine Dion also tapped Roach for styling for multiple public appearances including the 59th Annual Grammy Awards where she wore Zuhair Murad. He frequently appeared alongside Zendaya on red carpets and at fashion events as she wore looks curated by Roach and his team. After styling Kerry Washington, Eve Jobs, and others for Vanity Fair's after party over the weekend, Roach shocked the fashion world by announcing his retirement on Instagram.
