The most iconic looks by Law Roach – the now-retired stylist of Zendaya, Eve Jobs, and Celine Dion

Roach has appeared in television shows, runway presentations, and on red carpets thanks to his place in the fashion world as an A-list celebrity stylist. Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Celebrity stylist Law Roach was responsible for iconic red carpet looks worn by Hollywood stars.

On Tuesday, Roach abruptly announced his retirement from styling via Instagram, sparking online debates about why.

Insider found some of the most memorable looks styled by Roach in recent years.

The work of Roach (seen above at the 2021 Fashion Icon Award with actress Zendaya who wore in Vera Wang) has been seen on multiple red carpets, and he has appeared on several fashion TV shows as a judge – including "America's Next Top Model." Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan (above, wearing Akris and styled by Roach for a November 2022 appearance on Good Morning America) wore several outfits that Roach took credit for putting together via an Instagram post. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023. Doug Peters/PA Images/Getty Images

Zendaya arrives in Valentino for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, on February 26. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Bella Hadid wore a one-of-a-kind archival fall 2001 Versace gown to an event in May 2022. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Zendaya and Roach attended the 2019 Met Gala as Cinderella and her fairy godmother to fit the camp theme. Zendaya wore a Tommy Hilfiger dress as Cinderella. AP

Kerry Washington attends the 2022 Emmys wearing Elie Saab Couture. Chris Delmas/Getty Images

