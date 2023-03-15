Crime Reports: Victim says unknown suspect using bank account to get packages delivered in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

900 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Burglary of Building

Concerned citizens reported a local building had likely been broken into and burglarized.

3300 block of S 8th Street – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a criminal trespass in progress where a victim had found an unknown male in her backyard. He refused to leave and was arrested.

2000 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported her cell phone was stolen when she set it down in a store.

1000 block of Roma Lane – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported her bank account was overdrawn and she learned someone had been using her information to have packages delivered locally.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for aggravated assault in north Abilene.

Arrests

Eric Walker – Criminal Trespass

Walker refused to leave a property and was intimidating the owner. He resisted commands to stop and walked away then was placed into handcuffs without issue.

Geleberto Ruiz – Warrant

Ruiz was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Letithia Degollado – Warrant

Degollado was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Kenneth Teague – Warrant

Teague was contacted at Dyess Air Force Base and found to have an active warrant.

Curtis Huitt – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Huitt was contacted during a traffic stop and matched the description of a known wanted individual. He kept giving a false identity. His true identity was confirmed through a records check and he was arrested.

Randall Randolph – Warrant, Theft of Property

Randolph was contacted after concealing items on his person and trying to leave an Abilene store. He was stopped with nearly $430 worth of merchandise.

Stevan Deleon – Warrant

Deleon was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Leslie Perez – Warrant

Perez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active arrest warrant.

Jean Kahenga – Driving While Intoxicated

Kahenga was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She also failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.052 and 0.051.

Ethan Stephenson – Warrant

Stephenson was contacted while sitting in his vehicle and was found to have active warrants.

Cody Bright – Warrant

Bright was contacted for driving with expired registration and was found to have an active warrant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.