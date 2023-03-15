Open in App
Abilene, TX
See more from this location?
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Victim says unknown suspect using bank account to get packages delivered in Abilene

By Erica Garner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6Qon_0lK9GGbE00

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

900 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Burglary of Building
Concerned citizens reported a local building had likely been broken into and burglarized.

3300 block of S 8th Street – Criminal Trespass
Police responded to a criminal trespass in progress where a victim had found an unknown male in her backyard. He refused to leave and was arrested.

2000 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property
A victim reported her cell phone was stolen when she set it down in a store.

1000 block of Roma Lane – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
A victim reported her bank account was overdrawn and she learned someone had been using her information to have packages delivered locally.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon
A report was taken for aggravated assault in north Abilene.

Arrests

Eric Walker – Criminal Trespass
Walker refused to leave a property and was intimidating the owner. He resisted commands to stop and walked away then was placed into handcuffs without issue.

Geleberto Ruiz – Warrant
Ruiz was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Letithia Degollado – Warrant
Degollado was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Kenneth Teague – Warrant
Teague was contacted at Dyess Air Force Base and found to have an active warrant.

Curtis Huitt – Warrant, Failure to Identify
Huitt was contacted during a traffic stop and matched the description of a known wanted individual. He kept giving a false identity. His true identity was confirmed through a records check and he was arrested.

Randall Randolph – Warrant, Theft of Property
Randolph was contacted after concealing items on his person and trying to leave an Abilene store. He was stopped with nearly $430 worth of merchandise.

Stevan Deleon – Warrant
Deleon was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Leslie Perez – Warrant
Perez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active arrest warrant.

Jean Kahenga – Driving While Intoxicated
Kahenga was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She also failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.052 and 0.051.

Ethan Stephenson – Warrant
Stephenson was contacted while sitting in his vehicle and was found to have active warrants.

Cody Bright – Warrant
Bright was contacted for driving with expired registration and was found to have an active warrant.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Abilene, TX newsLocal Abilene, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested after almost urinating on officer
Abilene, TX20 hours ago
‘I just want justice for my husband’: Loved ones of suspect shot by APD host awareness ride
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Crime Reports: Abilene duo arrested thanks to anonymous CrimeStoppers tips
Abilene, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Can you help? APD asks community to help identify woman who may have information about a theft in south Abilene
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Police Seize Large Quantity of Meth in Coleman, One Arrested
Coleman, TX3 days ago
Man accused of shooting at electric workers in Taylor County sentenced to probation
Tye, TX4 days ago
Police respond to disturbance in west Abilene, witness hears one gunshot
Abilene, TX4 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect who evaded traffic stop in Abilene captured in creek bed, admits to stealing vehicle
Abilene, TX5 days ago
Abilene man indicted for murder after victim killed by blunt force trauma
Abilene, TX4 days ago
Crime Reports: Suspect accused of fleeing Abilene police in stolen vehicle
Abilene, TX6 days ago
‘Boom. Boom. He shot me twice’: Suspect shot by Abilene police speaks out from jail
Abilene, TX6 days ago
Abilene police looking to identify woman in relation to pharmacy fraud
Abilene, TX6 days ago
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify woman in connection to prescription fraud
Abilene, TX6 days ago
BREAKING: Truck crashes into north Abilene apartments
Abilene, TX2 days ago
‘He had three guns drawn on him’: Hamlin police describe catching homicide suspect threatening suicide by cop
Hamlin, TX6 days ago
Where are Abilene’s crash hotspots? 2045 transportation plan looks at crash stats
Abilene, TX13 hours ago
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of threatening to shoot up mother’s house + have his gang murder her
Abilene, TX7 days ago
Abilene restaurant ordered to close due to “‘gross’ unsanitary conditions & roach infestation”
Abilene, TX22 hours ago
Suspect wanted for double homicide caught in Jones County
Liberal, KS7 days ago
BREAKING: Vehicle catches fire after crash in north Abilene
Abilene, TX4 days ago
Local Abilene restaurant owner reacts to inflation fees
Abilene, TX17 hours ago
Pine Street Shootout re-enactment keeps history alive in more ways than one
Abilene, TX2 days ago
‘I think Carbon will make it’: Locals share memories of the Eastland Complex Fire one year later
Carbon, TX3 days ago
PLEASE HELP: Abilene PD trying to identify individuals connected to supermarket robbery
Abilene, TX11 days ago
UPDATE: Overnight fire completely destroys south Abilene home
Abilene, TX6 days ago
UPDATE: Human remains found in Eastland County identified as missing woman
Ranger, TX7 days ago
‘We have to have a solution’: Jones County at risk of losing EMS services
Anson, TX4 days ago
Mission Eastland ServeFest 2023 offers free car care to those in need
Eastland, TX2 days ago
This Abilene Grand Estate Offers Incredible Lake Views And A Fabulous History
Abilene, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy