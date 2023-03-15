Open in App
Moscow, ID
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger obsessively watches news coverage of himself in jail: inmate

By Natalie O'Neill,

5 days ago

Accused Idaho quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger obsessively watches news coverage of himself behind bars as he awaits trial, according to jail sources.

Kohberger, 28, is allowed to soak up hours of daytime TV centering on his case inside a private cell at Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, inmates told DailyMail.com

“He watches himself all the time,” one of the jailbirds said. “It’s really kind of bizarre.”

Since he doesn’t share a jail cell, the alleged killer is allowed to pick whatever basic cable channel he wants by simply asking a guard to change it for him, NewsNation reported.

The former criminology doctoral student was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on Nov. 13.

Bryan Kohberger obsessively watches news coverage of himself behind bars.
Getty Images

When he’s not vegging in front of the tube, Kohberger has reportedly turned to God in the clink by attending weekly Sunday evening prayer sessions with a pastor.

“He sits down with the pastor and receives his own private Mass,” another jail source told the Daily Mail. “It’s just the two of them. And no, I have no idea what they might talk about.”

Since his lockup in January, Kohberger has been a model inmate, spending most of his time alone and refusing to react to harassment and name-calling from his fellow prisoners, the jail sources said.

The former criminology doctoral student was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death four University of Idaho students.
NewsNation
Kohberger has not yet entered a plea on four charges of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.
CBS News

“He always has the same expression, or non-expression,” said one inmate. “He just looks straight ahead. I’ve never even seen his eyebrows or mouth move. He never says anything.”

Kohberger has not yet entered a plea on four charges of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

He was arrested in late December and awaits a preliminary hearing in late June.

