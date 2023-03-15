Open in App
Saratoga Springs, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

One admission price for Saratoga Race Course starts in 2023

By Jessie HousePat McKenna,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LENlr_0lK9BXSy00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced that Saratoga Race Course will feature one admission price for all fans beginning with the 2023 summer meet, eliminating the traditional two-tiered structure of Clubhouse and Grandstand admission. For the first time, a single admission rate will provide fans with access to both the Clubhouse and Grandstand.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Admission will be $7 daily when purchased at least 24-hours in advance, a savings from last season’s Clubhouse price of $10. Admission to Saratoga Race Course on the day of the event will be $10. Admission does not include reserved seating. Since 2019, daily Clubhouse admission has stood at $10 and Grandstand admission at $7.

The elimination of the Clubhouse and Grandstand exchanges means that fans will now have universal access to amenities and attractions such as the historic Jim Dandy Bar and the portion of the apron by the Finish Line that had previously been limited to those with Clubhouse admission. The popular track restaurants, including the Turf Terrace and Porch, are also located within the Clubhouse.

“Our new single admission policy is designed to improve the overall experience for our fans by providing access to all areas of Saratoga Race Course,” said NYRA Vice President, Sales and Hospitality, Kevin Quinn. “Not only does this change create a seamless, simplified experience, but it will provide all fans with access to previously unavailable amenities, like upper concourse bars and concession stands located in the Clubhouse.”

Vermont singer Noah Kahan coming to SPAC

Fans will be able to purchase their daily admission to Saratoga Race Course beginning Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the NYRA Saratoga website . Season admission passes, which provide admission at a deep discount for all 40 days of the summer meet, will go on sale in April. Travers Day general admission will be available for $25 in advance and $30 day-of, while supplies last.

Opening Day of the 2023 summer meet at historic Saratoga Race Course is Thursday, July 13. Live racing will be conducted five days per week, Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of Opening Week and Closing Week which will conclude on Labor Day, Monday, September 4. The 154th edition of the Travers will take place on Saturday, August 26 and the 96th renewal of the Whitney will be run on Saturday, August 5. For more information about Saratoga Race Course, visit the NYRA Saratoga website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Vermont State newsLocal Vermont State
New plans in store for former Vermont college
Bennington, VT3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NEWS10 wins 5 Capital Region Living ‘Bestie’ awards
Albany, NY19 hours ago
The Moose Kaboose Tavern opening in Hoosick Falls
Hoosick Falls, NY20 hours ago
Northway welcome center to celebrate waffle day
Glens Falls, NY23 hours ago
Largest Easter egg hunt in New York held in Rotterdam
Rotterdam, NY41 minutes ago
NCAA brings positive impact to Downtown Albany
Albany, NY1 day ago
Liquidation Sale! After 40 Yrs Warren County Bakery Becoming Urgent Care
Queensbury, NY1 day ago
Glens Falls looks to upgrade its noise code
Glens Falls, NY17 hours ago
Flower and Garden Expo blooms in Capital Region
Troy, NY2 days ago
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day safely in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY3 days ago
Upstate New York College Hoops Icon Spotted at Top Local Pizzeria
Troy, NY1 day ago
TSA participating in three upcoming hiring fairs
Albany, NY1 hour ago
Greenwich falls to defending state champ Millbrook in semifinal action
Greenwich, NY2 days ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: March 13-17
Albany, NY3 days ago
Fire breaks out in Troy parking garage
Troy, NY2 hours ago
SUNY Schenectady, Ellis Medicine create nursing pipeline program
Schenectady, NY15 hours ago
Watervliet Restaurant Week set for April
Watervliet, NY2 days ago
Albany High students behind part of effort to move Philip Schuyler statue
Albany, NY16 hours ago
Road closure in Amsterdam starting at 7 a.m.
Amsterdam, NY1 day ago
Watervliet honors former pro boxer with street renaming
Watervliet, NY12 hours ago
Massive Rally of 15K People to Shut Down Parts of Albany this Week
Albany, NY23 hours ago
5 things to know this Tuesday, March 21
Troy, NY2 hours ago
Freihofer’s Run for Women hosting poster contest
Troy, NY1 hour ago
Play of the Week winner – NDBG’s Mia’Rose Wylie
Albany, NY11 hours ago
WATCH: Truck fire in Delmar
Delmar, NY1 day ago
Nearcare closing its doors in Glens Falls
Glens Falls, NY4 days ago
Waterford nature lovers help rescue injured eagle
Waterford, NY17 hours ago
Off the Beaten Path: Ice Cream Station
Feura Bush, NY41 minutes ago
This Beloved Upstate Tavern Closes its Doors on Weekdays
Gloversville, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy