Atlantic City attorney joins AG’s Office leading community engagement

Atlantic City attorney Yolanda Melville is now senior counsel and director of community engagement with the state Attorney General’s Office.

“I am thrilled to announce Yolanda Melville as Senior Counsel and Director of Community Engagement,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

“Yolanda brings with her a litigator’s sharp eye and an advocate’s deep knowledge of how to work with community partners and stakeholders — skills that will be critical as our office pursues initiatives designed to keep New Jerseyans safe,” he said. “Her experience will help us build on our existing efforts to strengthen public trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve and help us more effectively serve our residents.

“I also want to thank outgoing senior counsel and Director of Community Engagement Bryn Whittle for her dedication to public service and strong commitment to collaborative, open dialogue across the diverse communities and groups that make New Jersey so special,” he added.

Melville, vice president of the NAACP’s Atlantic City Branch, has worked closely with major law enforcement, civil rights and community organizations across the state.

She departs as a partner from Cooper Levenson in Atlantic City, where she represented municipal and corporate entities as solicitor/general counsel and handled litigation in the federal and state courts.

She also served as national chair for the NAACP NEXTGEN Alumni Leadership Council and as a board member for the Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community.

She was previously recognized as a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Champion of Justice” with the New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Awards.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to join an office that places collaboration, cooperation, and partnership at the heart of its mission,” Melville said. “Under Attorney General Platkin’s leadership, I have watched with admiration the incredible work undertaken by this office to build, maintain and strengthen relationships with the community and I am committed to leading those efforts.

“I want to thank Attorney General Platkin for the chance to become part of a leadership team dedicated to ensuring the safety of all New Jerseyans,” she added.

Melville joined the office Monday.