Woman In Custody After 6-Hour Standoff In Berks County: State Police

Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) Photo Credit: Twitter/PSPTroopNPIO

A Berks County woman was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation after a six-hour standoff with state police, authorities say.

It happened in Windsor Township on Tuesday, March 14, officials said in a release. Concerned relatives called troopers to their residence, saying that a family member fired a gun from a bedroom window into the woods outside, police wrote.

Officers helped remove family members from the house and set up a perimeter, the release says. As troopers attempted to make contact with the woman, a state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was dispatched to the scene, authorities said.

Just after 6 p.m., six hours after troopers were first called, SERT members were able to enter the home safely and take the woman into custody, according to the release.

The woman, 49, was then evaluated at a nearby hospital, police said. As troopers did not report filing criminal charges, Daily Voice is withholding her name.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

