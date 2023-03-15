Open in App
Hershey, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

Fan favorite Hersheypark event returning in 2023

By James Wesser,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MocU_0lK95PwB00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The darkness is already planning its return to Hersheypark for the 2023 season.

The park announced that there will be more days to experience dark nights in 2023, starting on September 15 through Oct. 29. The park states they will be adding more Fridays for the season so guests have more time to experience the haunted scares that roam the park.

The park introduced the Dark Nights experience back in 2022, which included three scare zones and four haunted houses as well as different food and drink offerings exclusive to the event.

There is no word on if anything new will be added to this season of Dark Nights at this time, however, the park states they will be releasing more details throughout the coming months.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hersheypark announces first day of 2023 season, holiday events

The park will be opening for the 2023 season on April 1 and will be open every weekend from that day until the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hershey, PA newsLocal Hershey, PA
Best golf courses in the Harrisburg area, according to Google
Harrisburg, PA22 hours ago
Some of Hershey’s largest employers will come together for joint job fair
Hershey, PA3 days ago
Headed for Hershey: Dunmore defeats Lancaster Catholic, 43-37, to reach Class 3A state championship game
Dunmore, PA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 Doors Down to perform at Hollywood Casino this summer
Grantville, PA22 hours ago
Homemade pie and coffee cafe now open in Lancaster County
Lancaster, PA17 hours ago
Pennsylvania SPCA locations to waive dog adoption fees for one day
Lancaster, PA18 hours ago
Rita's is offering free ice for their First Day of Spring celebration
York, PA1 day ago
Annual fish fry to be held in Cumberland County
Wormleysburg, PA17 hours ago
Fay’s Country Kitchen
Carlisle, PA4 days ago
Best steakhouse in Pennsylvania is in Dauphin County, according to food site
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Mrs. T’s Pierogies in running for ‘Coolest Thing Made in PA’
Shenandoah, PA4 days ago
Pizza Wars: Angelo’s vs. CC’s (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Lebanon, PA1 day ago
York farmers market given new life
York, PA3 days ago
PennDOT services to be unavailable due to network maintenance
Harrisburg, PA3 days ago
Couple from Schuylkill County chasing their dream, but having difficulties getting there
Pottsville, PA3 days ago
Missing woman in York found
York, PA1 day ago
Woman hit, dragged by truck in Ephrata
Ephrata, PA3 days ago
Blotter: DUIs, robbery, criminal mischief, drug possession, dog law violations
Lebanon, PA1 day ago
Harrisburg store clerk shot during robbery dies after 17 years in a coma
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
2 Sets Of Human Remains Found On The Same Afternoon In Separate PA Woods: Authorities
Harrisburg, PA22 hours ago
Two people found dead in Pa. home: reports
Barnesville, PA18 hours ago
Multiple families displaced after New Philadelphia fire
New Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
The Humane Society of Harrisburg has lost community support for its mishandling of Pursuit | PennLive letters
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Two people found dead inside a Schuylkill Co. home Saturday
Barnesville, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy