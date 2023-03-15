Open in App
Fort Walton Beach, FL
WMBB

81-year-old woman killed in Fort Walton Beach crash, State trooper reports

By Kimber Collins,

5 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Florida Highway Patrol worked a fatal crash on Lewis Turner Blvd (SR 189) Wednesday morning.

FHP said an 81-year-old woman from Fort Walton Beach in a sedan was at a stop sign on Crosswinds Landing at Lewis Turner Blvd.

The report said the woman failed to give right of way to oncoming westbound traffic on Lewis Turner Blvd. and drove into the flow of traffic.

FHP said a 27-year-old woman in a pickup truck collided with the left side of the woman’s car.

The 81-year-old and her 37-year-old passenger were knocked into the grassy median of SR 189. The 81-year-old died in the crash. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

The pickup driver is ok. The accident happened around 08:10 am Wednesday, March 15.

