Chargers News: RB Ezekiel Elliot Officially Released, Is LA His Next Stop?

LA has themselves a nice option if Ekeler gets dealed.

The Dallas Cowboys have just given the Los Angeles Chargers a nice, new option at running back if they elect to trade Austin Ekeler following the failed extensions talks. Dallas just announced their release of Ezekiel Elliot on Wednesday and it marks the end of his seven season tenure there.

Elliot was brought in to help finally propel the Cowboys to their first Super Bowl title since 1996. Unfortunately, his time there did not go according to plan and their 2022 season actually ended in the playoffs with him taking a massive hit against the San Fransisco 49ers.

However, he could have an opportunity to get back up at just 27-years-old and compete with a new team in the Los Angeles Chargers. It is likely that they will have a hole at their running back position and Elliot is hungry to mark his place in the NFL once again.

If he is signed to a deal by the franchise, he knows that they do not have a lot of money to spend and should fit right in with their payroll. The running back market is not the highest right now and it is clear that Elliot's best years are behind him. He is coming off of his least productive rushing season of his career as he only recorded 876 yards on his 231 runs.

With that being said, he won't just be a substitute for the Chargers if they elect to trade Ekeler. Los Angeles is heavily linked to the star running back coming out of Texas in Bijan Robinson and if they select him in the upcoming draft, or any RB in general, Elliot will probably slide in behind them as the backup option.

Elliot would be a nice number two option and be able to provide guidance for a young LA RB. In 2016 and 2018, he led the NFL in rushing yards and served as one of the best players at his position. The Chargers are currently still making many roster moves but Elliot looks like a clear one in front of them.