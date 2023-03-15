Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
ChargerReport

Chargers News: RB Ezekiel Elliot Officially Released, Is LA His Next Stop?

By Noel Sanchez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTvlM_0lK8srOG00

LA has themselves a nice option if Ekeler gets dealed.

The Dallas Cowboys have just given the Los Angeles Chargers a nice, new option at running back if they elect to trade Austin Ekeler following the failed extensions talks. Dallas just announced their release of Ezekiel Elliot on Wednesday and it marks the end of his seven season tenure there.

Elliot was brought in to help finally propel the Cowboys to their first Super Bowl title since 1996. Unfortunately, his time there did not go according to plan and their 2022 season actually ended in the playoffs with him taking a massive hit against the San Fransisco 49ers.

However, he could have an opportunity to get back up at just 27-years-old and compete with a new team in the Los Angeles Chargers. It is likely that they will have a hole at their running back position and Elliot is hungry to mark his place in the NFL once again.

If he is signed to a deal by the franchise, he knows that they do not have a lot of money to spend and should fit right in with their payroll. The running back market is not the highest right now and it is clear that Elliot's best years are behind him. He is coming off of his least productive rushing season of his career as he only recorded 876 yards on his 231 runs.

With that being said, he won't just be a substitute for the Chargers if they elect to trade Ekeler. Los Angeles is heavily linked to the star running back coming out of Texas in Bijan Robinson and if they select him in the upcoming draft, or any RB in general, Elliot will probably slide in behind them as the backup option.

Elliot would be a nice number two option and be able to provide guidance for a young LA RB. In 2016 and 2018, he led the NFL in rushing yards and served as one of the best players at his position. The Chargers are currently still making many roster moves but Elliot looks like a clear one in front of them.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Chargers News: Austin Ekeler Opens Up On Trade Request, Believes He's 'Very Underpaid'
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Emmitt Smith Has Words For NFL After Cowboys Release Ezekiel Elliott
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Molly Qerim rolls her eyes as Stephen A Smith refuses to ‘apologize’ live on First Take
Miami, FL27 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO11 hours ago
Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals He's Been Offered Small Contract
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Chargers News: LA Loses Out On FA Target Dalton Schultz To Conference Rival Texans
Houston, TX17 hours ago
Former first-round QB visiting with Raiders
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Colts Pull In One of NFL's Biggest Free-Agent Bargains
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Chargers News: Bolts Among Teams Looking to Add Odell Beckham Jr
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
OBJ BREAKING: Cowboys Target Reveals Contract Truth - $20M Vs. $4M
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Here's What Anthony Davis Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Set To Work Out 2 Champion Big Men, Including Former LeBron James Teammate
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Chargers News: LA Meeting With Draft Prospect Juice Scruggs From Penn State
State College, PA16 hours ago
Chargers News: LA Will Have Hands Full With Division Rival’s New Offensive Line
Denver, CO1 day ago
Chargers News: CB Bryce Callahan Yet To Be Signed, What’s Next For Him?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy