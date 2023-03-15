Open in App
Panama City Beach, FL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Alabama college students walk to Panama City Beach for good cause

By Cortney Evans,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UTxb_0lK8qm9R00

EBRO, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A group of 30 college students from Troy University are on their way to Panama City Beach, but they aren’t traveling just to see the world’s most beautiful beaches.

Members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity are participating in their annual ‘Walk Hard’. The annual trek raises money for the Jeep Sullivan Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures Program.

These young men are spending the night in Ebro in Washington County before the home stretch to Pier Park in Panama City Beach on Wednesday. They have only 16 miles left of the 128.3 miles adventure.

Python invasion has exploded out of south Florida

Not only are they helping veterans but they also help each other during the six-day walk.

“Any time that you go through something that’s just so difficult physically and mentally, it’s just anguish that is just inherently bond forming,” ‘Walk Hard’ director Chip Faircloth said. “It’s really good for our brotherhood going through those things with each other forms very strong bonds and strong relationships”

On Wednesday they will march into Pier Park with the veterans they walk for and announce the total amount of money raised. They should be there around 4 p.m.

Click here if you are interested in donating.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
3 Alabama men arrested after shots fired at Florida bar
Panama City Beach, FL23 hours ago
Beloved Italian restaurant closes its doors in southeast Alabama
Dothan, AL23 hours ago
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in southeast Alabama
Eufaula, AL23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen dead after ATV rollover in Coffee County
Kinston, AL2 hours ago
Longtime Alabama sports writer, broadcaster Phil Parramore dies
Ozark, AL3 days ago
Alabama freshman defensive back arrested on marijuana charge in Florida
Alabaster, AL4 days ago
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Auburn, AL7 days ago
Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible in Panhandle Friday into early Saturday
Pensacola, FL4 days ago
Panama City Beach police arrest hundreds during start of spring break
Panama City Beach, FL7 days ago
Woman traveling through Alabama found guilty of possessing nearly six kilograms of heroin
Houston, TX5 days ago
Friend of Alabama pastor noticed something unusual the day he was killed
Opp, AL6 days ago
2 killed in car fire in southeast Alabama
Dothan, AL7 days ago
81-year-old woman killed in Fort Walton Beach crash, State trooper reports
Fort Walton Beach, FL5 days ago
Spring Break Arrests So Far
Panama City, FL7 days ago
1 critically injured after head-on collision on Green Acres Rd, State trooper reports
Mary Esther, FL6 days ago
Remembering the deadliest mass shooting in Alabama history
Samson, AL10 days ago
54-year-old man dead after dump truck rollover in Walton County
Defuniak Springs, FL7 days ago
‘Armed and dangerous’ capital murder suspect now in custody in Montgomery
Montgomery, AL12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy