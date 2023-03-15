Structure fire rekindled in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Another fire rekindled from a structure fire yesterday, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 914 Temple Street in Hinton at approximately 10:24 A.M. in the same location.

Multiple Fire Departments came to the scene including Hinton Fire Department, Summers County Fire Department, members from Sandstone Fire Department, Jumping Branch Nimitz Fire Department, Pipestem Fire Department, Talcott Fire Department, and Forest Hill Fire Department.

Members from the DNR came to the scene as well.

No deaths or injuries occurred.

