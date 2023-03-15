Open in App
Hinton, WV
WVNS

Structure fire rekindled in Hinton

By Danielle Sandler,

5 days ago



HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Another fire rekindled from a structure fire yesterday, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 914 Temple Street in Hinton at approximately 10:24 A.M. in the same location.

Route 19 reopened after early morning structure fire

Multiple Fire Departments came to the scene including Hinton Fire Department, Summers County Fire Department, members from Sandstone Fire Department, Jumping Branch Nimitz Fire Department, Pipestem Fire Department, Talcott Fire Department, and Forest Hill Fire Department.

Members from the DNR came to the scene as well.

No deaths or injuries occurred.

Stick with 59News for more on this story.

