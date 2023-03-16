Preservation groups call for Council review of plans to keep Coliseum

A coalition of groups calling for the preservation of the Mid-South Coliseum as a multi-use development want the Memphis City Council to name an ad hoc committee on possible future uses for the arena.

The group of two dozen, led by the eight-year-old Coliseum Coalition, gathered in front of the mothballed circa 1965 structure in Liberty Park Wednesday, March 15, to make the call.

The call comes as Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has called for a $52-million, 10,000-seat soccer stadium to be built on the city-owned land where the Coliseum now stands contingent on getting the funding for the new home for the 901FC soccer franchise.

Strickland has said the new soccer stadium could keep some part of the Coliseum façade.

The city is seeking a designer for such a stadium.

“Before they get rid of the building that we own we’re asking them to stand up an ad hoc committee to study the disposition of this building before any decisions are made and to hear from us about what’s been going on for the last eight years,” said Corey Strong, a former Shelby County Democratic party chairman and part of the coalition of groups.

Leah Fox-Greenberg, the former executive director of Memphis Heritage, said the call to keep the Coliseum isn’t about blocking a new soccer stadium.

“We’re just better with both. We are better with the coliseum and with the facility for 901 soccer,” she said. “There are half a dozen areas that could be future sites of 901FC. They are still in the Liberty Park footprint. We can have both.”

Since Strickland’s October announcement that included plans for a rebuilt Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, an update of FedExForum and a refurbishment of AutoZone Park along with a soccer stadium — a $684-million combined undertaking — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $350 million in state funds for the Liberty Stadium and FedExForum part of the package.

During that time, Marvin Stockwell and other advocates of a repurposed Coliseum have put together a set of six alternative sites for a soccer stadium near the Coliseum and/or within the footprint of Liberty Park. Some are on the parking lots that now surround the Coliseum, which has been dormant since 2006.

“This plan is a culmination of two years of predevelopment work,” Stockwell said, likening the ideas to early talk of redeveloping what is now Crosstown Concourse.

“One of the summary conclusions of this plan is the Mid-South Coliseum is restorable,” Stockwell said in a call for “sustained creativity and belief.”

“Quite frankly it’s been sorely lacking from our administration and from Mayor Strickland,” he said. “But there is an election on the horizon and we will soon have a new mayor of Memphis.”

Stockwell said the coalition has already talked with several council members he did not identify and he said those council members have been receptive to the idea of an ad hoc committee.

The council has used the structure of a committee of council members combined with citizens not on the council in the last four years to reach a consensus on the goal of a Memphis Police force with 2,500 officers and recommendations on the city’s solid waste services that are currently being rolled out.