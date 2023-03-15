See photos of country artist Carrie Underwood performing at Golden 1 Center

Country music artist Carrie Underwood lit up the stage at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in rhinestones and iridescent cowboy boots Tuesday night for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour .

It’s her first tour back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, although she performed a concert residency in Las Vegas.

Country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen , who won the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year in 2021, opened the show. Underwood rose to prominence after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005 at age 21.

Carrie Underwood descends from a platform to the stage at the opening of her concert at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday during her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com

Carrie Underwood performs in rhiinestones and iridescent cowboy boots during her Denim & Rhinestones Tour at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday night. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com

Carrie Underwood smiles at the crowd during her concert at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday night. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com

Country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen performs at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday night as the opening act for Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com

Country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen sings to the crowd while performing at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday night. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com