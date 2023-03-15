See photos of country artist Carrie Underwood performing at Golden 1 Center

Country music artist Carrie Underwood lit up the stage at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in rhinestones and iridescent cowboy boots Tuesday night for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour .
It’s her first tour back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, although she performed a concert residency in Las Vegas.
Country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen , who won the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year in 2021, opened the show. Underwood rose to prominence after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005 at age 21.
