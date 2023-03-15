Open in App
The Sacramento Bee

See photos of country artist Carrie Underwood performing at Golden 1 Center

By Lezlie Sterling,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcwEb_0lK8h7Lm00

Country music artist Carrie Underwood lit up the stage at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in rhinestones and iridescent cowboy boots Tuesday night for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour .

It’s her first tour back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, although she performed a concert residency in Las Vegas.

Country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen , who won the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year in 2021, opened the show. Underwood rose to prominence after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005 at age 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAeSm_0lK8h7Lm00
Carrie Underwood descends from a platform to the stage at the opening of her concert at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday during her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27h8YY_0lK8h7Lm00
Carrie Underwood performs in rhiinestones and iridescent cowboy boots during her Denim & Rhinestones Tour at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday night. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDiFt_0lK8h7Lm00
Carrie Underwood smiles at the crowd during her concert at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday night. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oczQp_0lK8h7Lm00
Country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen performs at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday night as the opening act for Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXjPI_0lK8h7Lm00
Country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen sings to the crowd while performing at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday night. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fnetv_0lK8h7Lm00
Country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen greets fans while performing at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday night. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com

