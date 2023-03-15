DC's James Gunn Debunks a Major Batman Rumor

DC Studios head James Gunn has debunked another wild Batman rumor. A series of reports speculated that Robert Pattinson's version of The Caped Crusader wouldn't be able to appear in the upcoming Penguin HBO Max series due to licensing disputes between FOX and Warner Bros. Discovery. Gunn quickly stepped in to put all that Batman chatter to bed. He said there was no truth to any of this scuttle and the fanbase really appreciated him sweeping in from on-high to settle all of this. It's become a running theme in this new place for DC Studios, the president will step in almost immediately once something begins to get a bit too unwieldily.

When it comes to the Penguin show, the company is pushing ahead . "We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said in a statement when the show was announced. "It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in 'The Batman' to the next level."

What's The Plan For Matt Reeves' Bat-Verse Now?

Matt Reeves' Batman universe will coincide with James Gunn and Peter Safran's larger plans for the characters. It seems like a lot of fans are happy to be getting The Batman II . But, until that releases, The Penguin will take center stage on HBO Max.

"Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in 'The Batman,' and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill," The Batman director Matt Reeves echoed. "Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz's story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham."

"I have long been a fan of the world of 'The Batman,' and Matt's film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City - and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen," said showrunner Lauren LeFranc.

Do you think Pattinson will appear in the Penguin HBO Max series? Let us know down in the comments!

