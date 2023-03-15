Out & About

Round Up Days Returns In Ingleside

This month celebrates the 51st annual Round Up Days in Ingleside at N.O. Simmons Park, 2867 Ave. J., March 24-25, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., admission is free. The twoday festival includes food, a carnival midway, and lots of musical entertainment. Here is the music line up: Friday, March 24th: 5:00pm-6:30pm- Triple Bypass 7:00pm-8:30pm- Artie V 8:45pm-10:15pm- Seger System (Ultimate Bob Seger Trinute Band) 10:30-Midnight- Lone Star Skynyrd (#1 Trinute Band) Saturday, March 25th: 11:30am-12:30-Revalution 12:45-2:15pm-Los Potrillos de Tamaulipas 2:30pm-4:00pm-Artie V 4:15-5pm- Los Arias 5:15-6:45pm- South Texas Homies 7:00-8:30pm- Lucky Joe 8:45-10:15pm- Las Fenix 10:30pm- Midnight- Solido

Attention: Scrabble Fans!

Aransas Pass, Ingleside, and Ingleside on the Bay residents – really, anyone living in San Patricio County is invited to participate in the Adult Literacy Council’s ‘Scrabble Tournament for Literacy’, Friday, April 21 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. held this year at the Portland Community Center, 2000 Billy G. Webb. Games start promptly at 6:15 p.m. Money raised will help the SPALC support ongoing literacy programs. The event includes a silent auction, and a live auction. Individual and team players are welcome. For information on tickets, or sponsorship, call (361) 5873536 or email sanpatliteracy@yahoo.com .

Support Aransas Pass Little League

Come to the Aransas Pass Moose Lodge 2063, 2540 FM 2725 April 1 between 12-6:00 pm. and show your support for the Aransas Pass Little League. The group will host a fundraiser to include a raffle and silent auction, and food for $10 a plate that features chicken, sausage, rice, and beans (delivery available starting at 11:00 a.m.)

Clean Green Clean Ups Continue

Clean Green Aransas Pass, their ongoing mission to beautify the city, is planning another neighborhood litter clean up on Saturday, March 18, between 9-10:00 a.m. Cofounder Cindy Oakerson posted details on Facebook, asking any volunteer to park at the Prairie View Community Cemetery and the clean-up would focus on FM 1069 and McMullen Rd.

Holy Week Worship Planned

The Ministerial Alliance of Aransas Pass and Ingleside invites you to Community Worship during Holy Week. On April 7 at 7:00 p.m. there will be a community Good Friday service inside the gymnasium of the First United Methodist Church in Aransas Pass, 523 S. 8th St. Then on Easter Sunday morning a sunrise service is planned to start at 7:00 a.m. at the Seaman’s Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor.

Ingleside Plans Easter Egg Hunt

Who wants to meet the Easter Bunny and look for some candy eggs? Ingleside’s Parks and Recreation Department will once again host a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt, Friday, March 31 starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Bennie Diegel Baseball Complex at Live Oak Park. There will be three age groups: Up to age five, with one adult, age 6 to 10, and age 11 and up. Ingleside Municipal Court donated flashlights for the first 100 participants that attended. Don’t forget to bring your own basket!

IOB Makes Plans for Earth Day/Citywide Cleanup

Litter is unsightly and strongly discouraged in Ingleside on the Bay. Saturday, April 22 the peninsula community is invited to participate in Earth Day events including a citywide litter cleanup, followed by a plant exchange held at City Park across from City Hall at 475 Starlight Dr., from 9-11:00 a.m. All of the activities are being arranged through the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee.

IOB Hosts Easter Egg Hunt

Get your baskets, get ready, go hunting! For Easter eggs. Ingleside on the Bay’s Parks and Recreation Committee hosts the event Saturday, April 8 at City Park across from City Hall at 475 Starlight Dr., from 10-11:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. A dox has been set up in the lobby of City Hall accepting donations of candy to fill Easter eggs and can be dropped off weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day

Ingleside on the Bay welcomes everyone to watch and cheer participants in their annual St. Paddy’s Day Fun Run/Walk, proceeds benefiting improvements for the IOB City Park. The event this Saturday. March 18, starting at 3:00 p.m. It’s a three-, and one-mile fun run, starting at City Hall at 475 Starlight Dr. and ending at Bahia Marina on Bayshore Dr. Prizes, water, and light snacks will be provided at the end.

IOB Schedules Citywide Garage Sale

A popular draw for those living in and outside of Ingleside on the Bay returns to the peninsula community May 20, a citywide garage sale, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Have stuff you really want to sell or buy? This may be just the right event since IOB boasts more than 600 homeowners, many who have chosen to relocate here from another state, so the variety of items that may be up for sale could be pretty interesting. City Hall advises residents to watch for the newsletter that arrives with your utility billing for more details.

Ingleside Church Hosts Lenten Fish Fry

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside Lenten Fish Fry begins on February 24th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and continue all Fridays during Lent (March 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st). The cost is $10 per plate. Diners will get fried fish with all the trimmings; dine in or take out. Desserts will be sold separately. The Fish Fry proceeds help support the Church. The Fish Fries are put on by The Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of Guadalupe Society (Guadalupanas).

Lenten Fish Fry Season Underway in Aransas Pass

St. Joseph Men’s Club Lenten Fish Fry 2023 continues every Friday through March 31st from 5-7:00 p.m. in the Parish Hall at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on N. Rife St. in Aransas Pass. A donation of $10 (cash only) per plate includes 2 fish filets, coleslaw, French fries, hushpuppies, and sauce. Dine-in and carry-out available.

Master Gardener Annual Spring Plant Sale The Aransas/San Patricio Master Gardeners will hold their annual Spring Plant Sale, rain or shine, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at their Coastal Oaks Garden located at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 892 Airport Road, Rockport, TX. Extra parking will be available at the transfer station.

Native and adapted annuals, perennials, herbs, hanging baskets, succulents and trees will be available for sale. There will also be tools, horticultural books, and other items available to purchase. Customers may purchase items by check, cash, or credit card.

Master Gardeners are knowledgeable and eager to help create healthy and flourishing gardens in our communities. They will be on hand to share their expertise and skills with new gardeners as well as those who may have been gardening for years.

The popular “Ask a Master Gardener” booth is the place to stop and ask gardening questions and help troubleshoot home garden, lawn, tree and shrub problems. It is best to bring a sample (or photos) of the problem plant to demonstrate its condition and to receive accurate advice. Master Gardeners have a wealth of professional resources available to help them find the answers to your questions. If they do not have the answer that day, they will research it and get back to you in a timely manner.

In conjunction with the Aransas County AgriLife Extension, the Aransas/San Patricio Master Gardeners program shares horticultural information that is environmentally responsible and sustainable with the community. Master Gardeners have gone through extensive training and hours of hands-on volunteer work with AgriLife Extension. They answer horticultural questions from the public, speak to local groups, present monthly brown bag lectures, conduct workshops, create landscape designs for non-profits, work with youth at school gardens and write articles for local newspapers. For more information look for Aransas/San Patricio Master Gardeners on Facebook or the internet or call (361) 790-0103.

‘Trashion Show’ is Full of Garbage

The Facebook post from the Ingleside Chamber of Commerce says it all, “where trash meets fashion” is the theme of an inaugural event dubbed the ‘Trashion Fashion Show’ Saturday, April 22 starting at 11:30 a.m. at Ingleside High School, 2807 Mustang Dr. Each garment presented will be made of recycled materials. The event is open to high school seniors, underclassmen, and teachers. Lunch and a silent auction are planned, proceeds benefiting the school’s Project Graduation 2023 soiree taking place immediately after commencement in May.

Shrimporee Coming Closer Each Day

Just like that, February is ending and before you know it, spring will arrive and with it the 76th annual Shrimporee in Aransas Pass, May 19-21. The celebration includes a parade, carnival, food, live entertainment and much more, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Watch for more details as we get closer.

Ingleside VFW Hosts Easter Egg Hunt

Ingleside’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6386 hosts their annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8 starting at 11:00 a.m., located at 1452 Hwy. 361. Bring your own baskets. All children 10 and under are welcome. You can also take photos with the Easter Bunny.